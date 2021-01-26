The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 175,249 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours, for early detection, and counting the cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), as the intensification of investigation procedures contributed to the detection of 3,601 new cases of the virus, bringing the total of cases There are 285 thousand and 147 cases registered. The Ministry also announced the death of seven cases as a result of the repercussions of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 805 cases. It also announced the recovery of 3,890 new cases of people infected with the virus.

In addition, the Ministry announced the provision of 106 thousand and 589 doses during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses that have been provided until yesterday to two million 677 thousand and 675 doses.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

