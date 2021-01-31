The Court of Cassation in Abu Dhabi ruled, in partial reversal of the decision of the Court of Appeal, which required a medical center to pay a doctor 403,542 dirhams, and the court ruled to revoke the judgment in the part related to late wages, and reduce it to the total amount spent at 360 thousand and 209 dirhams, instead of 403,542 dirhams .

In the details, a doctor filed a lawsuit against her previous employer, a “medical center”, in which she demanded the ruling obligating him to pay her 125 thousand and 906 dirhams late wages and the commission due to her and an amount of 65 thousand dirhams instead of a warning, 19 thousand and 500 dirhams for leave, and 26 thousand and 944 dirhams End of service gratuity, and 195 thousand dirhams as compensation for unfair dismissal and for material and moral damage, and his obligation to deliver her an experience certificate and a return ticket, indicating its association with the defendant center with an unlimited work contract with a monthly wage of 65 thousand dirhams (the basic 35 thousand dirhams), and that it terminated She served her without warning and without a legitimate reason and did not fulfill her rights, while the Defendant Center submitted a temporary request to compel the plaintiff to return to him the 20 thousand dirhams that he lied with.

After delegating an expert in the original case, the court ruled that the respondent was entitled to an amount of 403 thousand and 542 dirhams, the value of late wages, a warning allowance, a vacation allowance, an end of service bonus, and compensation for unfair dismissal, and obligated the defendant to perform it and deliver her a certificate of end of work and a ticket to return to her home Unless she joined another employer, and rejected the two requests for commission and compensation for material and moral damage, and ruled on the casual request rejecting it.

The Center did not accept the ruling, so he appealed it before the Court of Appeal, and the court ruled to reject the appeal and uphold the appealed judgment, so the Center appealed the ruling by way of cassation, and the appealed judgment mourned the error in applying the law, as it ruled that the respondent was entitled to a warning allowance, an end of service bonus, and compensation for unfair dismissal. Pointing out that he warns the respondent against her and uses his legitimate right to terminate her service for violating work controls, for her lack of commitment to sign the attendance and departure record, and for her lack of commitment to work during the entire daily working hours, which negates the characteristic of abuse in terminating her services, in addition to his dispensing with the services of the respondent. During the trial and testing period stipulated in the second contract concluded with her before the lapse of six months, which drops her right to a warning, end-of-service bonus and compensation, while the challenged doctor submitted a response note that she concluded with a request to reject the appeal.

For its part, the Court of Cassation clarified in the merits of its ruling that the appellant’s awareness of the part related to the termination of the respondent’s service during the probation period and the response in its part related to warning and unfair dismissal, is not valid, noting that the Law on Regulating Labor Relations authorized the appointment of a worker under probation for a period not exceeding six The employer has the right to dispense with the worker’s services during this period without notice and without the end of service reward, and it is not permissible to appoint the worker under probation more than once with one employer, and if the worker successfully passed the probation period and continued to work, that period must be calculated from the period of service.

The court indicated that the Appellant Center obeyed the appealed ruling by wrongly applying the law when the appellant decided against it in the amount of 97 thousand and 500 dirhams late wages, while the respondent against it since the dawn of the case had approved a clear declaration by the trial court of two degrees that her late wages are 54 thousand and 167 dirhams And the amount spent by the appealed ruling is not, which is defective and deserves to be revoked, and the court ruled to set aside the appealed judgment partially regarding the delayed wages, and the appeal was rejected with the exception of that.

• A medical center that used its right to terminate the doctor’s services for violating work regulations.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

