Mallorca is still one of the most popular holiday destinations for Germans. A dangerous development could cost you and other holidaymakers dearly.

Palma – The German Travel Association (DRV) assumes that around 4.1 million Germans will move to Mallorca (Spain) in 2023. That would be 300,000 more people than in the previous year. However, they should avoid “balconing”.

“Balconing”: Dangerous trend leads to high fines

A dangerous trend is called “balconing”., where vacationers try to climb or even jump from one balcony to another. This not only affects the holiday island of Mallorca, but action is taken against the behavior of tourists there. Especially in the party stronghold of Magaluf, the authorities do not want to stand by and do nothing, like this, among other things Mallorca Magazine reported. You can find out what bans are still in place here.

The municipality of Calvià stated that fines have already been imposed on five foreign holidaymakers. It was not about smaller amounts, but fines of 36,000 euros per person that were due. In addition, the “Balconing” vacationers were expelled from their hotels. “Balcony jumping is not tolerable in our community,” said a spokesman for the site. According to the spokesman, the high penalties are justified in order to have a deterrent effect because “balconing can lead to serious injury or even death.” In July a security employee of the megapark also died in Mallorca.

Several serious accidents caused by “balconing” in Mallorca

The fact that “balconing” is a dangerous trend is shown again and again by accidents that lead to death in the party stronghold of Mallorca. A 50-year-old Austrian died in April after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Mallorca. As other guests stated, the man had just stumbled down the aisle. The exact cause of the fall remained unclear, but the man appeared to have been intoxicated. That was now up too fatal to a party catamaran on Mallorcawhen it was struggling with heavy waves.

Almost a month ago, an Australian died who was suspected of having a “balconing” case. In 2022, the fall of a Briton was even filmed by passers-by. Video footage shows the man tumbling around on the outside of hotel balconies on the seventh floor and eventually falling. The police suspected that the Brit was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. There have been no deaths from balconing in the municipality of Calvià so far this year – so are the fines having an effect?