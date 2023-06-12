The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Al-Futtaim Motors Group, to support the sustainable transportation system in the authority, and to enhance the efforts of the Dubai government in promoting environmental sustainability, and pursuant to the directives of the leadership to provide an integrated system of sustainable mass transportation, and to achieve a zero-emission public transport strategy in the Emirate of Dubai by 2050.

Under the agreement, Al-Futtaim Motors, as the authority’s strategic mobility partner, will provide, for a period of three years, 360 buses and electric and hybrid vehicles, for use in major conferences and events hosted by Dubai, while providing technology and technologies related to electric charging.

The agreement was signed by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, and Paul Willis, President of the Automotive Sector in the group, on behalf of Al-Futtaim Motors Group, on the sidelines of the Authority’s participation in the World Summit of the International Federation of Public Transport held in Barcelona.

Al Tayer said: “The partnership contributes to supporting the UAE’s endeavors to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and is in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, in strengthening Dubai’s position as one of the largest urban economies in the world, and supports the efforts of the Dubai government to strengthen partnership with the private sector.” .

He added: «The partnership agreement is a practical translation of the strategy (zero-emissions public transportation in Dubai 2050), to convert all buses, taxis and limousines to zero-emissions, through which the authority seeks to convert 100% of public transport buses into electric and hydrogen buses by 2050, and convert 100% of taxis to electric and hydrogen vehicles in 2040. Al Tayer confirmed that the Roads and Transport Authority was the first authority in the region to operate hybrid vehicles within the taxi fleet, and that was in 2008, and to operate electric vehicles in the taxi sector since 2017.

He added: “With the support and follow-up of the leadership, the authority has developed over the past 18 years the mass transit system in Dubai, and the authority provides an integrated system of sustainable mass transportation, and this system contributed to increasing the percentage of trips via mass transportation and shared transportation from 6% in 2006 to 19.4% in 2006.” 2022».

The strategic partnership agreement extends to three years, and the Al-Futtaim Motors Group will provide 360 ​​electric and hybrid buses and vehicles, including 10 electric buses, 250 electric vehicles, and 100 hybrid vehicles, and provide the necessary infrastructure for electric charging, which includes 10 electric charging units with direct and alternating current, and provide support Technical activities for operating and electric mobility, and the use of advanced technologies for the electric fleet.

Al-Futtaim Motors Group will provide 10 electric buses, including Volvo buses that are supported by the latest smart technologies, and an easy-to-use interface that makes it easier for drivers to manage their routes through seamless integration with vehicle systems, ensuring the smart bus has easy communication and data exchange, and has an accurate passenger counting system. Equipped with advanced sensors to know the number of passengers getting on and off the bus, and the bus can accommodate a large number of passengers, with a special space for wheelchairs for people of determination.

The buses are equipped with touch screens, which provide the driver with real-time information on battery consumption, door status, and temperature, and display alerts and messages on the head-up display.

