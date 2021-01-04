Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean perform 36 years after their medal choreography at the Sarajevo Winter Olympics. (SCREENSHOT)

In figure skating, it is a legendary duo, the one who won Olympic gold at the Sarajevo Winter Olympics in 1984 with the best score ever given according to the old scale in ice dance (the scale says to: ” 6.0 “): the British Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. Almost four decades later, they offer us a little grace and beauty, in this case the same choreography as that performed at the time, to the tune of Maurice Ravel’s Bolero, but far from an ice rink. : on a huge frozen lake, surrounded by mountains and forest, in Alaska.

“It was a childhood dream, tells Christopher Dean at Daily Mayl, When I was little, on the wall of the training center, there was this image of Epinal: skaters dancing against the backdrop of a snowy mountain, and I had wanted to reproduce this scene for years. “ He and Jayne Torvill, his accomplice for 45 years, went in search of the ideal place. A filmed quest that gives the documentary Dancing on Thin Ice, broadcast on the British channel ITV. But a long quest filled with disappointments: wherever they go, glaciologists and local guides explain to them that the lakes no longer freeze, that the ice is too thin, that it melts before solidifying. In other words, the image of Epinal belongs to the past.

So what was to be a short film about an artistic performance became a 90-minute investigation into the reality of climate change: It’s hot in Alaska, hotter than before, and more intensely. The average temperature is increasing there twice as fast as elsewhere on the planet. Nevertheless, by dint of research, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean end up finding the perfect lake, with a layer of ice thick enough to support the weight of their two twirling bodies.

It is -25 ° C. Both warm up quickly and then set off on this program that they have mastered for 36 years. The sequences, the figures, the lifts are impeccable. The blue of the ice is unreal, the skaters seem to fly. It’s just bewitching, and it’s all the more impressive that both are 62 and 63 years old. Looking at them, of course we think of climate change, we say to ourselves that it is a bit like the orchestra of the Titanic, but that it is also this poetry, this utopian lightness that is what we want for 2021, simply dance, spin, vibrate.

