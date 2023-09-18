Home page World

Man makes 117 million euros in profit. He bet on the same numbers for years, but shortly before the big win he changed his approach. Now he shares his formula for happiness.

Bielefeld – The dream of winning the lottery is widespread. Just recently, a lottery player from Göttingen won 600,000 euros. All that was missing was the right super number for the jackpot. According to a report by the Bild newspaper a man from Hamburg. He hit the Eurojackpot on Friday and secured the huge sum of 117 million euros.

Some lottery players rely on a simple strategy for the top prize and choose numbers that are drawn often. The website Lottohelden.de However, recommends avoiding popular combinations and betting on higher lottery numbers. On the student platform studysmarter.de The lottery win should be calculated using a probability formula. If you research further, you will find countless strategies and advice on how to hit the jackpot, often even on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

A 36-year-old wins the lottery and now believes he has found the formula for happiness. (Symbolic image) © Bihlmayerfotografie/IMAGO

36-year-old lottery millionaire from Hamburg shares his winning strategy

The winner from Hamburg relied on the same strategy for years. In his online lottery account, he always bet on the same numbers on a recurring ticket. But after five years he changed his tactics. The 36-year-old decided to use a new formula for happiness. “For the first time, we are relying on a different strategy,” a spokeswoman for the parent company Zeal told the Bild newspaper. He was inspired by friends and his surroundings. He won with the numbers 3, 17, 19, 32, 38 and the Euro numbers 6 and 7.

It is still uncertain whether the friends who contributed to his winnings will also receive a share of the sum. He was initially advised to keep his identity secret to avoid inquiries from fake friends or dubious investment advisors. Some try to get lottery winners’ money through fraud. Others promise a supposed lottery win in order to get people’s account details. In both cases, caution is advised.

However, according to calculations by Lotto.de, the chance of winning the jackpot is only 1:140 million. It can therefore be assumed that the winners were just very lucky and perhaps the next winner will be drawn next Wednesday.