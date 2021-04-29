Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

Beit Al Khair decided to distribute more than 36,000 Iftar meals on Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, tomorrow evening, Saturday, to celebrate this precious occasion, which coincides this year with International Labor Day.

“We decided to implement this initiative for the benefit of workers on Zayed’s Day for Humanitarian Work, because the founding father, may God bless him, gave special attention to workers for their role in building the nation,” said Abdeen Taher Al-Awadi, Director General of Bayt Al-Khair.

He added: “The sponsors and partners who contribute to supporting the fasting breakfast project will also be honored, in appreciation of their kind contribution and their eagerness to revive the Sunnah of the Holy Month by breaking the fast of workers and lower-income groups.” The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” and that is why on this precious occasion, humanitarian initiatives are launched in all parts of the Emirates.

He mentioned that that day is a translation of the approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” as he established in our dear emirates the spirit of giving free of charge, until it became the first in humanitarian giving in the world.

Al-Awadi said: “Celebrating this occasion is the most gritty feelings of gratitude and gratitude to the founding leader, and here is our wise leadership and the people of the Emirates. Today we see them as races in every field of solidarity and volunteer and community work.”

He added: “Everyone is inspired by the biography of Zayed al-Khair, who established in their conscience the culture of volunteer work and community and humanitarian giving.