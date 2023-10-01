36 male and female students won gold medals in the National Artificial Intelligence Championship Competition 2023, in which 750 male and female students from various educational levels in public and private schools across the country participated. They competed in 17 competitions, in addition to 218 male and female supervisors, and 200 volunteers and arbitrators. The winning students in the competition, which was recently organized by the Ministry of Education at the University of Sharjah in cooperation with the university’s College of Computing and Informatics, were divided into nine individual winners and seven teams, and the Ministry will work to train the winners and prepare them for global participation.

The competition included four main categories: robotics, programming, artificial intelligence, and open source applications. The participating students competed in 17 diverse competitions, including Robocap competitions, which focused on testing students’ talents and ability to be creative in the areas of robot design, and programming competitions, which focused on a group of the most widespread programming languages, including C++, Python, Tinker, and website programming and design, in addition to artificial intelligence competitions. And open source applications competitions that were added in this year’s edition of the tournament.

The competitions were designed according to specific standards focusing on sustainable competitions and programs in line with the country’s goals, while the focus was on open-source competitions with the aim of discovering different student talents and identifying distinguished students to be sponsored, nominated and prepared to participate in competitions at the global level.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, honored the winners in the presence of the Assistant Undersecretary for the Care and Capacity Building Sector in the Ministry, Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the Director of the University of Sharjah, Professor Dr. Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi, and the Deputy Director for Academic Affairs at the University, Professor Dr. Youssef Al Hayek, And the Dean of the College of Computing and Informatics at the University, Professor Dr. Abbas Amira Sharjah.

Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi stressed the necessity of innovation and creativity in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics, as it is one of the basic areas of knowledge that the state attaches special importance to, especially within the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

He stressed the importance of investing in education based on advanced technology, discovering talented students and developing their abilities, so that educational institutions become an incubating environment for creativity and innovation. Al Falasi added: “Artificial intelligence and robotics represent one of the fields that we at the Ministry of Education took the initiative to include within the educational system in a sound and thoughtful manner, based on our belief in the necessity of being proactive in employing it to enhance the quality of life and achieve sustainability of capabilities.”

For her part, Dr. Amna Al-Dahak Al-Shamsi said, “The Ministry of Education is keen to invest in students who represent an important pillar of the country’s progress, and in this context we are working to develop the Artificial Intelligence series as a tool for discovering and empowering promising students in the field of artificial intelligence.”

She added: “We look forward to educating and preparing them for local and international competitions in the fields of artificial intelligence, and following up and nurturing the talents of distinguished students by involving them in several different programs concerned with personal and professional development, in addition to preparing them for postgraduate studies and future specializations required in the labor market by providing them with the required experiences and skills that they need to be able to compete and represent the country in All forums.”

By organizing these competitions on a regular basis, the Ministry aims to empower, nurture and guide students and gifted people, to stimulate knowledge production and global competitiveness, in line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to work to transform the UAE into a global leader in the field of artificial intelligence in the future, through investment. In individuals and different sectors.