The rates about obesity and overweight of children worry more and more. Correct nutrition has become a growing concern of health authorities by the ascending evolution of the prevalence of obesity, which constitutes in itself a disease … and a risk factor for other equal or more serious diseases, such as cardiovascular, diabetes and cancer. Childhood obesity is a health problem that affects a growing number of children in many regions of the world. It supposes, for its health, social and economic repercussions, an important challenge for contemporary society.

Andalusia is not escaped to that global trend of minors with more weight than the account. The data makes it very clear: the percentage of overweight or observed obesity is 36.1 percent in 2023 in the Autonomous Community. It is a fact that reveals that The boys have more tendency to gain weight. In fact it is higher in boys than in girls (41% in boys compared to 29% in girls).

According to the results of the Aladino study, on which the Ministry of Health of the Junta de Andalucía is based and which was carried out among about a thousand Andalusian schoolchildren, there is a prevalence of excess weight of 36.1%. That data is broken down into 20.2% overweight and 15.9% obesity.

But also Andalusia It has prevalence of excess weight in the population from 2 to 17 years of higher that the whole of Spain, according to the information obtained from the national health surveys. In fact in 2017, overweight and childhood obesity in Spain affected 28.6% of the population while in Andalusia the prevalence was 33.4%, that is, five more percentage points.

As for the population over 17, the figures are also older in Andalusia, with A four -point difference (54.5% in Spain and 58.5% in Andalusia). Although excess weight tends to decrease according to health, the values ​​continue to be very high and focus on certain ages.

Warning

The prevalence of central obesity among children from 6 to 9 years is 22.7%, without significant differences by sex at that age. By age, however, some differences are observed. Among children the prevalence of central obesity is significantly higher in the 9 -year (25.6 %) group compared to those of 7 and 8 years. For its part, Among girls the group with the highest central obesity rate is the 6 -year (26.6 %) with statistically significant differences in front of the girls of 7 years and the 9 years.

These data are complemented by a serious WED warning that estimates that in 2050 60 percent of the population will be OBESA and 25 percent of children

The decree on healthy eating that the Board has prepared and that includes some of these figures, also concludes that Excess weight is directly related to social class. The most disadvantaged classes have higher rates of obesity.

What is happening for these situations to occur? According to Macarena Muñoz Ramo, a pediatrician and director of a health center in Seville, in recent years there has been “an exponential growth” of overweight and obesity figures for several causes.

First there is food. Because more and more processed foods are consumed, with high levels of saturated sugars and fats next to sugary drinks such as juices or smoothies.

Second is the tendency to sedentary lifestyle. Children abuse screens and consoles and make less and less sports. And then there is also a genetic component that does not always occur but that in some cases can be decisive.

The pediatrician says that normally overweight cases are detected from 6 or 7 years since in the first years food is usually more controlled by parents. Something that becomes more complicated when they start school. Because it is usually when they begin to consume more sugars and fats. Despite The insistence of the pediatricians in which healthy breakfasts and snacks are madein many cases children escape that control and increase the intake of industrial pastries or smoothies and juices.

Muñoz insists that obesity is a problem that “it is necessary to have controlled” by the consequences it can have on health. For the pathologies that can lead to how diabetes, hypertension or cardiovascular problems. But also the psychological consequences that can lead to eating disorders. Especially at a time when there is so much importance to the image that is constantly exposed on social networks. Surely that is why it occurs more among boys than girls since The latter “worries their image more.”

That is why while the children are under the control of pediatricians (up to 14), they are more exhaustive and the doctors insist on the need to take care of food and remember that since 2007 There is a comprehensive plan against obesity in Andalusia And that also in schools there is more and more food control so that children have a varied diet with fruits, vegetables, proteins and legumes and avoid industrial pastries.

The pediatrician warns that childhood obesity is also linked to the socioconomic level and that More cases usually occur in humble areas. «Eating healthy is more expensive. Processed foods are distributed a lot and have low cost, ”he says.