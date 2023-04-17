The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported, in a new toll, that 31 people were killed while collecting truffles in the eastern countryside of Hama, in central Syria, as a result of an attack launched by gunmen affiliated with ISIS cells, while the official Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported that 5 shepherds were killed in an attack in the countryside of Deir Ezzor. separate.

The Observatory spoke of the killing of “civilians and military personnel as a result of an armed attack on them while they were collecting truffles in the Dwezien area, east of Hama, in the center of the country,” explaining that 12 of the dead were fighters loyal to the regime.

In a separate incident, SANA said, “A terrorist group attacked with machine guns 5 citizens who were grazing sheep in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, killing them.”

She added, “The terrorists also shot directly at the flocks of sheep, which led to the death of about 250 of them.”

Two shepherds were kidnapped in the countryside of Deir Ezzor during an attack by gunmen, whom the Observatory believes are affiliated with ISIS cells.

He added that the gunmen were “riding motorcycles with machine guns” and stole the entire flock of sheep.

During its control of large areas in Syria starting in 2014, ISIS took control of several towns and villages in the eastern countryside of Hama, before it was expelled from it in 2017.

Since the start of the truffle collection season in February, the organization has repeatedly launched attacks targeting workers in the vast Syrian desert, punctuated by shootings and kidnappings.

The death toll as a result of the organization’s attacks in the Syrian Desert since the beginning of the year has reached more than 230 people, most of them civilians, according to the Observatory.

Despite the risks, residents of the areas bordering the Syrian Badia continue to collect truffles, whose season lasts until April and are sold at a high price, which explains the demand for collecting them in light of difficult economic conditions with a war that has been going on for more than 12 years.

The price of one kilogram ranges between $5 and $25, depending on the quality and size of the fruits.

Despite the strikes targeting its leaders, movements, and locations, the organization is still able to launch attacks and carry out sporadic attacks, especially in eastern and northeastern Syria, and in the vast Syrian desert.

On March 24, 15 people were killed while collecting truffles as a result of an attack launched by the organization in central Syria. Also, in mid-February, 68 people were killed while collecting truffles as a result of an attack launched by the extremist organization in the eastern countryside of Homs.

This is considered the most violent attack launched by the terrorist organization in more than a year, when it attacked a prison in northwestern Syria, specifically in an area controlled by Kurdish forces.

On that day, 373 people were killed, including 268 militants, after fierce battles that lasted for several days, according to the observatory.

On Sunday, the Kurdish Autonomous Administration announced in a statement the release of dozens of inmates from Ghweran Central Prison in the city of Hasakah and Alaya Prison in the city of Qamishli, on the occasion of the approaching Eid al-Fitr.

An AFP correspondent in northeastern Syria said that the released “were accused of terrorism on the grounds of their cooperation with ISIS members and their families.”

Since 2011, Syria has been witnessing a bloody and complex conflict, which has caused the death of more than half a million people, massive destruction of infrastructure, and the displacement of more than half of the population inside and outside the country.