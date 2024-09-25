Chihuahua, Chih.- From September 1 to 23, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) has received a total of 36 reports of absence which remain valid.

The above, according to the information published on the research portal of said agency, which aims to show each of the files with the aim of disseminating them and where on this occasion, 16 correspond to women and 20 to men.

One of the first cases was that of the commissioner of Ejido Nuevo Delicias, Rosa Lisbeth Montañez Ramos and her husband, Uriel Jacobo Trejo, both 36 years old, of whom nothing has been known since September 1st.

That same day, the disappearance of Martín Arnoldo Ramírez Pérez, 19, who was last seen in Cuauhtémoc, was also reported.

The next day, September 2, authorities reported Omar Guillermo González, 34, originally from Navojoa, missing in Cuauhtémoc. On September 3, relatives of Sofía Rodríguez Alvarado, 16, went to the Prosecutor’s Office to file a missing person complaint.

According to the investigation of this teenager, she was last seen in the El Chamizal neighborhood in Ciudad Juárez; at that time she was wearing a school uniform from the Colegio de Bachilleres Plantel #19, which consists of a white polo shirt, gray pants, black shoes, and a red sweatshirt with a cap. Fabián Leonel López Peña has been missing since August 20, but the report was issued on September 3 and the Amber Alert Mexico was activated because of him.

The following are added to the list: Francisco Javier Rodriguez Villa, 37 years old; Abel David Amador Moreno, 16; Brisa Yareli Medrano Espinoza, 16; Lidia Karely Zermeño Montiel, 27; Edgar Adrian Navarrete Gutierrez, 28; Joel Ernesto Zubia Lozano, 47; Melisa Azucena Marquez Mora, 32; and Omar Enrique Estrada Meraz, 29.

Likewise, Gabriel Sanchez, 72 years old; Esteban Misael Baca Alvarez, 17; Karina Lizbth Marcial Rivera, 22; Alejandro Cota Cruz, 14; Ruben Javier Acosta Aceves, 68; Carlos Giovanni Ramirez Magallanes, 23; and Steban Cobo Laverde, 23, are also in the same situation.

Martha Patricia Dominguez Ontiveros, 15, is also listed as missing, as are Francisco Patino Rivas, 69; Refugio Castillo Amaya, 33; Lobardo Pineda Vazquez, 24; Miguel Angel Andazola Carbajal, 45; Adayani Estela Galdean, 13; Maritza Alejandra Giron Perez, 15; Angela Jaqueline Galvan Castillo, 16; Damaris Garcia Gabaldon, 15; Anayeli Manuel Albarran, 24; Emily Jaqueline Macias Cruz, 15; and Nicolle Abigail Urias Posada, 13.

There are also two little girls, Ana Luisa González, 13, and Jimena Guadalupe Mendoza Chávez, 10.