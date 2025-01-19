The National Police 36 people have been arrested in a permanent operation against Neapolitan organized crime in different Spanish cities, such as Barcelona, ​​Ibiza, Madrid and Marbella, which are also accused of the theft of 12 luxury watches worth almost two million euros and participation in 49 violent robberies during the year 2024.

In addition, it has been possible to identify another 25 people, members of groups of the same organization, who were dedicated to the same criminal activity and on whom European arrest warrants have been issued. detention for deliveryas reported by the Police in a statement.

The investigation began two years ago, with the collaboration of the Squadra Mobile of Naples of the Italian Polizia di Stato, with the intention of detecting the arrival in Spain of small groups, integrated into Neapolitan criminal organizations, dedicated to violent thefts of luxury watches.

In this context, 36 people have been arrested and are accused of stealing high-end watches for those traveling from the Italian city of Naples to different Spanish cities, mainly Barcelona, ​​Ibiza, Madrid and Marbella.









Robberies with violence and pieces valued at almost two million euros

Those arrested and identified are linked to their alleged participation in 49 violent robberies of luxury watches whose valuation amounts to almost two million euroswith some of the stolen pieces having a value of almost 200,000 euros.

The investigations, which remain open, have made it possible to recover a total of 12 luxury watch pieces and it has been detected that the criminal structure operated internationally in other European countries as well as in Spain.

The Police have explained that these criminal groups had a high degree of organization and coordination capacity to carry out their criminal specialty. The investigations allowed the agents to verify that, in all the criminal actions they carried out, they carried out a clear distribution of tasks, with an extensive prior study of the area of ​​​​action and the victims, predominating the use of motorcycles to commit the robberies. . Furthermore, the members came from very specific neighborhoods in the Italian city of Naples.