Carabineros guard the Palacio de La Moneda in Chile in 1973. Horacio Villalobos (Corbis via Getty Images)

On the eve of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup led by former Army General Augusto Pinochet on September 11, 1973 together with the Armed Forces, and which led to a dictatorship in Chile for 17 years for which 1,469 still exist victims of forced disappearance, the CERC-MORI survey investigates the opinion of Chileans about the coup and its significance; the dictatorship that came after and the figure, the legacy and the responsibility of Pinochet.

It is a survey that will be presented this May 30 by political scientist Claudia Heiss, former senator Carlos Ominani (exPS) and writer Patricio Fernández who has followed the issue since 1987 and this year has focused on public opinion in the was Pinochet, 1973-2023. Consulting a sample of 1,000 Chileans of different generations -those who lived and not the authoritarian regime- this version is entitled Chile under the shadow of Pinochet. SAccording to the study, 50 years after the coup, this shadow “rises like a ghost that seems to have no peace.”

“The political events of each moment of time produce changes in the way in which the past is viewed. That is the first conclusion of these data. There is no permanent, categorical judgment, rather it is changing, dependent on the present. What we have experienced in recent years has substantially impacted our vision of the past and these data account for it, ”says the study to introduce the delivery of its data. Among them, that in 2023 there are 36% of Chileans who believe that the military “were right” in carrying out the coup, while 41% said that “they are never right”, that is, there is only a five point difference between one opinion and another. Meanwhile, 19% did not answer.

A reflection of this changing opinion is seen in the question about the justification of the coup, which has been formulated in the last 20 years by the same survey. In 2003, 46% said that “there is never a reason to launch a coup”, a figure that rose to 65% in 2006; dropped to 54% in 2009; it rose to 68% in 2013, in the commemoration of 30 years, and fell by 17 percentage points in 2023. “The final verdict is not clear whether there is never a reason, or they were right,” says the study.

However, the alternative “they were right to carry out the coup” did evolve, and on the rise. In 2003, 36% answered affirmatively; in 2013 it dropped to 16%. But, in 2023, the increase was 20 percentage points.

“Chile has a total of 15 million voters and these data show that a third of the population views Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship positively,” is one of the conclusions of the survey, led by economist Marta Lagos, founder of Latinobarómetro.

A soft trial of Pinochet

The survey also asked about the opinion of the Pinochet regime and, by 2023, 47% responded that it was “partly good, partly bad”; 25% that it was “only bad” and 11% “only good”. In the breakdown of the study, “soft opinion” -as Lagos calls it- towards the regime is very high, with 40%, among young people under 35 years of age, while among those who lived through the period, it reaches 51 %. That is, 11 percentage points more.

Regarding who was responsible for the coup, in an open question, 22% answered that Pinochet, 13% that it was the overthrown socialist president Salvador Allende (1970-1973); 4% pointed to the United States and 35% did not know or did not answer. There are other answers, but with small percentages that are diluted, which leads the study to conclude that “most of the country’s population is not clear who or who has the main responsibility.” “It should be noted that the military did not come out as an answer. Many times the most interesting thing is what does not appear”.

Regarding whether or not the coup is relevant for Chile today, 58% answered yes; 26% not. 16% did not answer. “The younger generation under 35 years of age that did not live through the dictatorship has no significant difference with the generation over 53 years of age in declaring the relevance of the coup and the dictatorship for Chile today. Indeed, the three generations of socialization give it the same relevance: 57% over 53 years of age, 61% between 36-52 years of age and 59% under 35 years of age”, says the survey.

In addition, Pinochet’s image as ruler was measured and questions were asked about how he will go down in history. In 2003 and 2013, 18% said they saw him as a dictator, while in 2023, that opinion was 64%. However, in 20 years the perception that he was “the man who promoted and modernized the Chilean economy” also rose positively, since in 2023 39% said so, while in 2003 it was 27% and in 2013, 34 %.

In addition, in 2023 there are still 20% of those surveyed who said that Pinochet was “one of the best rulers that Chile has had in the 20th century.” In 2013 that opinion, however, was higher, at 55%, and in 2003, 25%.