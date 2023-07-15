Over the past year, the number of new driving licenses issued in the Emirate of Dubai increased by 36%, compared to their number in 2021, according to the latest data issued by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.

Jamal Al-Sada, Director of the Drivers Licensing Department at the Authority, told Emirates Today that the number of new driver’s licenses issued in 2022 for all vehicle categories reached 190,189, compared to 139,865 in 2021.

In response to a question about the most important projects that the authority intends to implement during the coming period to improve and develop the services provided to drivers, Al-Sada indicated that work is currently underway to upgrade the driver examination systems, which include the smart yard system, road examination, and knowledge examination using the latest technologies, and through automation. Standards of the current examination system, to improve the performance and efficiency of examination services.

He added that the aim of the development process is to serve the government’s directives and support its efforts in transforming Dubai into the smartest city in the world, and excellence in providing services.

He stated that the “License and Go” initiative contributed to achieving 92% of the digital transformation rate in driver licensing services, according to 2022 statistics, which also showed a reduction in the average service delivery time by 75%, as the time decreased from 20 minutes to five minutes.

He added that it also contributed to saving time and effort for customers, and reducing the rate of visiting driving institutes by 53%, as the steps of the customer’s journey decreased from 12 steps to seven steps.

He continued that the initiative achieved high performance indicators, including an increase in the level of customer satisfaction with the service from 93% to 97%, the speed of obtaining the service from 87% to 97%, ease of use from 88% to 94%, and the accessibility of the service increased from 90%. to 94%.

The idea of ​​​​smart yard inspection is based on converting drivers’ inspection vehicles into smart vehicles capable of detecting areas of inspection maneuvers, and the extent of the driver’s response to each maneuver, through highly efficient cameras and sensors, linked to a central processor capable of collecting various data and automatically calculating errors.

The test arena is equipped with special markers, through which the vehicle identifies the five maneuvering areas, as soon as the vehicle passes over them, through the system of side cameras available in the vehicle, and then the images and data are sent to a technical processor to calculate the result. Through voice instructions at the test stage.