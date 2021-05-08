The National Ambulance dealt with 110,000 reports in the northern regions last year, 2020, so that monthly reports increased by 36% compared to 2019, to reach 9,239 reports as a monthly average.

The Chief Executive of National Ambulance, Ahmed Saleh Al-Hajri revealed, in a statement to Emirates Today, that the rate of resettlement among paramedics has more than quadrupled, bringing the number of Emirati emergency medicine technicians over the past four years to 60 paramedics and paramedics.

Finally, the National Ambulance celebrated the graduation of the third batch of the Emirati Paramedic Preparation and Rehabilitation Program, which included 33 male and female graduates who succeeded in completing the educational program established by the National Ambulance in cooperation with the University of Sharjah four years ago, to be a tributary to the preparation and qualification of national cadres, and preparing them to work in the care sector Vital health, in order to enhance the achievement of the strategic objectives of the UAE government and raise the rates of Emiratisation, within the system of emergency medical services for the pre-hospital stage in the country.

The annual report of the National Ambulance confirmed last year that it has dealt with high professionalism since the emergence of the Corona pandemic, as its teams made great sacrifices from effort and fatigue in dealing with sick cases during the past period, and was supportive of the efforts of the state and its institutions to contain this pandemic.

The Chief Executive of National Ambulance, Ahmed Saleh Al-Hajri confirmed that the National Ambulance was present with partners in the face of the Corona pandemic in the first lines of defense, and continued to perform its duty within an integrated system in the country that is doing the most precious and precious in order to prevail over the challenge of the Corona pandemic and recover from it, and the paramedics and support staff did not hesitate. That stands behind them for fulfilling the call of duty in order to save lives and maintain their health and safety.

He explained that the challenges that the National Ambulance faced were the high demand for service and the increase in the demand for hospitals, and the consequent necessity to take the necessary steps to keep pace with the developments of the pandemic and the ability to meet the increasing needs, while ensuring the continuity of service and performance efficiency and securing the safety of ambulance personnel, in addition to Human resources and ambulance challenges.

He added that, in response to the challenges that accompanied the pandemic and in support of the state’s efforts to confront it, the National Ambulance has developed protocols and mechanisms with strategic partners to ensure continuity of service and efficiency of performance, proactive planning and dynamic management of resources through continuous analysis of data, patterns of reports and their locations, as well as re-engineering its services and expanding their scope and levels. Based on his regular duties from ambulance and emergency medical transport to advanced levels of service, which included advanced ambulance services and a mobile emergency doctor in hot spots, and the transfer of “Covid-19” patients between hospitals, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, active membership in the National Team for Emergency and Crisis Management And disasters, providing psychological support through the emergency line (998), social responsibility and awareness campaigns. The National Ambulance also participated in the tasks of providing Corona examination at home to the People of Determination group at the beginning of the pandemic.

60 vehicles

The National Ambulance owns a fleet of 60 fully equipped ambulances, in addition to 30% in reserve, distributed over 60 emergency points, seven first responder ambulances, four vehicles in response to advanced accidents, and air ambulance services in cooperation with the Air Wing Department of the General Administration of Security Support at the Ministry of Interior.

The emergency mission is carried out by a medical staff consisting of more than 480 paramedics, supported by 45 medical operations officers, and 35 support and support personnel.





