Within the final 36 hours within the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Narcotics Management Bureau (NCB) has not solely modified the course and path of the investigation, however has additionally questioned the 66 days investigation of the Mumbai Police by making three main arrests one after the opposite. The query is that those that made fast arrests from the NCB on drug hyperlinks, in 66 days, the Mumbai police both couldn’t scent it, or didn’t wish to scent it.

NCB has three large successes on Saturday

NCB had three main successes on Saturday. Shauvik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda had been remanded to NCB remand by the Fort Courtroom, whereas eye witness Deepesh Sawant was arrested by the NCB on the night of the night. Dipesh can be accused of shopping for medicine.

Minister stays silent on drug angle

On Saturday, additionally a press release by Maharashtra Residence Minister Anil Deshmukh. He stated that the Mumbai Police is totally supporting the CBI, however when Deshmukh was requested why the police didn’t even get the knowledge of drug angle in 66 days, the minister went with out saying something with folded palms. Whereas the identical Anil Deshmukh is just not blissful to match Mumbai Police with Scotland Yard Police.

How did the Mumbai police not know?

The query arises that when the drug peddlers are arrested from Mumbai, even after Sushant’s loss of life, how did the Mumbai police not understand if Miranda purchased medicine from Zaid Vilatra? The Mumbai Police made probably the most inquiries from Riya Chakraborty to Samuel Miranda, apparently their cell information will need to have been scrutinized, but how did the drug deal not undergo? Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar have each revealed the Bollywood drug racket within the NCB interrogation, so has all this been happening in Mumbai for thus many days and the criminals are smarter than the ‘smartest police’? Questions are many, each on the intent of the police and likewise on the fashion of functioning.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB summons Riya Chakraborty to affix investigation after Shovik’s arrest

Riya could also be arrested on Sunday?

The NCB has now summoned Riya Chakraborty for questioning on Sunday. The best way NCB has been energetic since Friday, it’s doable that Riya may even be arrested after getting proof after questioning. Based on reviews, Shouvik has advised NCB that he had bought medicine for Riya. Samuel stated that he purchased medicine for Sushant. Shauvik, Samuel has a number of drug chats with the NCB, mentioning Riya’s identify. On Sunday, the NCB will interrogate Riya, Shauvik, Samuel and Deepesh head to head. Riya may even be positioned in entrance of Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar if wanted. Stories say that amongst these, Abdul Riya used to return to his home. That’s, there may be numerous proof pointing to Riya within the drug hyperlink.

Who’ve been arrested up to now

The NCB on Friday arrested Shauvik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda. Each are on remand till 9 September. Dipesh Sawant has been arrested on Saturday. It’s Sunday forward, so Deepesh’s court docket might be produced solely on Monday. Three days in the past Bandra arrested the accused drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar, each of whom are on remand until 9 September. The NCB additionally arrested an accused drug supplier named Kaizan Ibrahim, however obtained bail on Saturday, whereas he was despatched to 14 days judicial custody by the court docket simply half an hour earlier than the bail.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Riya Chakraborty’s bank card used to purchase medicine

Now what subsequent

The NCB additionally responded to media questions on Saturday. DG Mutha Ashok Jain of the South West Area of NCB stated that his group will additional collect robust proof within the case. Within the case many individuals are speaking many issues, everybody might be investigated. The Bollywood drug racket that has been uncovered might be investigated. The massive names that Zaid and Abdul have disclosed may even be despatched summons. It’s stated that many A-lister celebrities and leaders are additionally concerned in it. That’s, extra arrests and large revelations are doable within the drug case.

Difficulties in entrance of NCB will not be much less

The largest problem of NCB is to show the drug racket and punish the criminals, as a result of if the proof is much less then they are going to be missed. However even greater problem is to show their connection to Sushant’s loss of life. Is drug overdose behind Sushant’s loss of life? Was Sushant being given medicine with out his data and making an attempt to show the mantle? Or Sushant himself used to take medicine too. The claims are many. Dawa who’s staffing Riya and Sushant. Dawa who’s doing the household of Sushant. The largest factor Sushant is just not amongst us, so he can’t current his aspect within the drug case, so NCB should do that work too.

Who’s responsible of Sushant?

Who’s the wrongdoer of Sushant? This query stays even after 84 days. Investigation of CBI and ED can be happening, however the reply to that query which the nation needs to know is just not but – how Sushant died? Did they commit suicide? He was killed Or had been they incited to suicide? It is usually attention-grabbing that the investigation which has began to seek out the reason for loss of life has gone from cash manipulation to drug chat and now drug racket. Three main investigative companies of the nation are trying into the layers, police of two states have carried out preliminary investigation, however the reply to this actual query is just not but discovered.