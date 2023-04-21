The page of the PS Store had been previously updated to reveal a total of 32 games coming out of the catalog of PS Plus Extra and Premium in the month of May 2023. However, 4 additional games have been added to the list, including major titles like Injustice 2, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Lego Harry Potter Collection.
The updated list of games coming out of PS Plus Extra and Premium in May 2023 can be seen below. Departure before May 16, 2023:
injustice 2
Batman Return to Arkham (includes Arkham Asylum and Arkham City)
Lego Harry Potter Collection
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY Edition
resident Evil
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
FlatOut4 – Total Insanity
Deadlight: Director’s Cut
Homefront: The Revolution
Mighty No. 9
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
Shenmue III
This War of Mine: The Little Ones
Subway: Last Light Redux
Subway 2023 Redux
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
Left Alive Day One Edition
STAR OCEAN First Departure R
BALAN WONDERWORLD
How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
pixel piracy
Last Day of June
Virginia–The Game
Dreamfall Chapters
TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
MX vs. ATV All Out
Tour de France 2021
Graveyard Keeper
Kona
relict
Windbound Chronos: Before the Ashes
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
There is little time left for the subscribers of PS Plus Extra and Premium enjoy these games before they leave the service. Subscribers can always check the “Last Chance to Play” section on the Game Collections page. playstation plus in PS5or the Game Catalog section in the menu playstation plus in ps4to see the games that interest them before they leave the service.
