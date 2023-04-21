The page of the PS Store had been previously updated to reveal a total of 32 games coming out of the catalog of PS Plus Extra and Premium in the month of May 2023. However, 4 additional games have been added to the list, including major titles like Injustice 2, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Lego Harry Potter Collection.

The updated list of games coming out of PS Plus Extra and Premium in May 2023 can be seen below. Departure before May 16, 2023:

injustice 2

Batman Return to Arkham (includes Arkham Asylum and Arkham City)

Lego Harry Potter Collection

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY Edition

resident Evil

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

FlatOut4 – Total Insanity

Deadlight: Director’s Cut

Homefront: The Revolution

Mighty No. 9

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered

Shenmue III

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Subway: Last Light Redux

Subway 2023 Redux

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!

Left Alive Day One Edition

STAR OCEAN First Departure R

BALAN WONDERWORLD

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

pixel piracy

Last Day of June

Virginia–The Game

Dreamfall Chapters

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

MX vs. ATV All Out

Tour de France 2021

Graveyard Keeper

Kona

relict

Windbound Chronos: Before the Ashes

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

There is little time left for the subscribers of PS Plus Extra and Premium enjoy these games before they leave the service. Subscribers can always check the “Last Chance to Play” section on the Game Collections page. playstation plus in PS5or the Game Catalog section in the menu playstation plus in ps4to see the games that interest them before they leave the service.

Via: Twisted Voxel