More than 200 flights were delayed and another 36 cancelled last Saturday at the New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido (northern Japan) after the disappearance of a pair of scissors in one of the shops near the boarding gateswhich led to the suspension of security checks for two hours.

According to the criteria of

This suspension was applied to ensuring flight safetyand passengers who had already passed through the controls were forced to undergo a new inspection after the disappearance of the object, a fact that caused long delaysaccording to local media.

Security checks and flights finally resumed on the same Saturday, despite the fact that the scissors They were not found until the next day.The object was located by a shop assistant, Hokkaido Airport, the operator of Chitose International Airport, announced Monday.

If you are traveling alone and have any medical conditions, it is best to inform the flight attendants. Photo:iStock Share

Authorities are investigating why the scissors disappeared

The delay in the announcement was due to the time needed to confirm whether the scissors were the same ones that had been lost, a tool that I had to take it out of a closet locked every time it was used.

The store assured local television network NHK that it would continue to investigate how the scissors had gone missing, given that the process required further investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the loss.

“We recognize that this has occurred as a result of storage systems and “insufficient management in the store” (…) “We are also aware that this is an incident that could have been related to a kidnapping or terrorism, and we will once again make sure to be conscientious in our handling of the incident,” Hokkaido Airport assured the same channel.

The Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has asked the company in charge of the airport to investigate the cause and prevent it from happening again.

New Chitose Airport is one of the busiest in the Asian country, serving the second busiest domestic air route in the world. between Haneda Airport (Tokyo) and this one, located in the city of Sapporo, according to data from the aviation analysis company OAG.

The incident took place inn the middle of the Obon summer holiday periodone of the busiest days of the year in Japan in terms of domestic travel.

EFE