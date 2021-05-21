In Yakutia, in 2021, 36 families from the Lensky district received certificates for the purchase of housing. This became known during the discussion of the housing program at the board under the head of the district on May 19.

Among the recipients are young families from Lensk, as well as rural residents. So, three certificates were given to families from Orto-Naharinsky nasleg, four – to families from Vitim, two – to families from Tolonsky and Bechenchinsky naslegs, one each – to residents of Murbaysky, Salydnkelsky, Nyuisky and Natorinsky naslegs, and 21 were issued to families from Lensk, writes IA SakhaNews…

The amount for the purchase of housing is determined based on the number of family members. Support for families of two is 760 thousand rubles, out of five – 1.6 million rubles.

Funds are allocated within the framework of the “Young Family” program. This year, 24.3 million rubles were allocated from the budget of the Lensky district for these purposes, which is about 60% of the total amount of funds. The rest of the money in the amount of 18.4 million rubles came from the federal and republican budgets.

Certificate holders must use them by the end of the year.