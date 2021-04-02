Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation said at least 36 people died after a train derailed in a tunnel in the east of the country on Friday.

She added that 72 others were injured.

Earlier, the Taiwan fire department said that a train derailed in a tunnel in the east of the country and there were fears of many deaths.

The administration added in a statement that the train heading to Taitung derailed in a tunnel just north of Hualien, causing some of its vehicles to hit the tunnel wall.

“Initial visual observations indicate that many people do not have signs of life,” she said.