On February 1, the parties that make up the investiture bloc took the first parliamentary step for the reform of the citizen security protection lawthe one known as gag law, approved by the PP government in 2015. However, the road ahead -first, its debate in the Interior Committee and, if it passes, the vote in plenary session of Congress- is far from it. expedited. Despite the fact that President Pedro Sánchez, in the control session in Congress this Wednesday, affirmed that all the aspects have already been “corrected” served to give him the name gag, the differences between the six parties in favor of modifying the rule ―PSOE, Unidas Podemos, PNV, ERC, EH Bildu and Junts― remain entrenched. A working document managed by these parliamentary groups, to which EL PAÍS has had access, includes the agreements reached so far to, through more than 70 partial amendments, reform 36 of the 54 articles and a dozen additional provisions of the current law, but also the difficulties to overcome the discrepancies in four more. These are the highlights.

From “tranquility” to “coexistence”. The agreed changes begin in article 1, in an attempt to provide the legal text “with a clearly progressive approach.” The parties claim that “the safeguarding of citizen security” is understood “as the fullest enjoyment of fundamental rights and public liberties.” Thus, in this article the concept “tranquility of citizens” that appeared in the text approved by the Government of Mariano Rajoy has been replaced by that of “citizen coexistence”.

Six to two hours to identify. Article 16 now allows security forces to take a person to police stations and hold them there for a maximum of six hours for identification. The new text states that taking a citizen to the police station to register them is something exceptional and also reduces the maximum time to carry out this verification to two hours, although it leaves the door open until six hours for exceptional causes duly alleged and identifiable.

“Coherent” presumption of police veracity. The agreements also modify the almost absolute probative value that the gag law now granted to the testimony of the agents (articles 19 and 52). The reform proposes to specify that the presumption of veracity of the oral statements, minutes and certificates of the agents meets the requirement of “logic, coherence and reasonableness”.

spontaneous demonstrations. The reform includes that it will not be punishable for citizens to exercise the right of assembly without prior communication “in the event of events that require an immediate public demonstration or expression.” Until now, article 37 considered it a minor infraction.

“Audible” police warning. Article 23.3 will include measures to minimize the risk of street protests ending in altercations. Among them, some deterrents, such as the obligation for the police to give the protesters a prior notice “in a clearly audible verbal manner” that they are going to use riot gear to dissolve them.

Restriction of sanctions to organizers. The agreement proposes adding a point to article 30 to exempt the organizers of a demonstration from any responsibility in the incidents that have occurred in it, as long as they had arranged the security measures that they had announced or, where appropriate, those to that the governmental authority would have forced them to do.

Reconcile the sanction. “The concept of reconciliation before the imposition of a sanction” will be introduced into the law. This means that the suspension or reduction of the same can be agreed if there is a reconciliation between the author of the infraction and the offended persons or if it carries out a “remedial activity”. This measure will be strengthened when the sanctioned person is a minor.

Surround Congress. Demonstrations that cause “serious disturbance of citizen security” in front of the Congress of Deputies, the Senate or the autonomous legislative assemblies will cease to be a serious offence. In its day, the PP made an express mention in the law of these protests to stop the mobilizations called “surround Congress” that occurred as a result of the economic crisis.

Warning to street prostitution. The text that the investiture block wants to carry out includes suppressing the legal warning and possible sanction for disobedience to sex workers who practice on public roads. What does remain is the penalty for customers when they demand these services near areas intended for use by minors, as already stated in article 36.11.

Possession and cultivation of cannabis. The agreement contemplates lowering from serious to light (with the consequent reduction in the amount of fines) the possession of cannabis and other substances. Penalties for the cultivation of cannabis plants are also reduced, which, moreover, will no longer be an infringement for the simple fact of being visible to the public (for being on balconies or terraces, for example), but only when they are “accessible to the public” .

Record the police action. The taking and dissemination of images of the agents during their performances will be without sanction. This modification is required by the Constitutional Court ruling of January 2021, which concluded that this part of article 37.1 was unconstitutional. The reform proposal only limits dissemination when the images affect the right to privacy or security of the agents.

Nudism, more protected. The current law considers “performing acts of obscene exhibition” a minor infraction (article 37.5). The agreement of the six parties contemplates eliminating this point so that “the practice of nudism is more protected.”

squatting and Top blanket. Also deleted from the same article is its point 7, which until now sanctioned “the occupation of any property, home or building of others, or the permanence in them, in both cases against the will of its owner, lessee or holder of another right over it.” same”, as well as the occupation of the public thoroughfare for street vending, known as Top blanket.

Amount of the fines. The reform aims to reduce the sanctions by 50% if the offender earns less than 1.5 times the minimum interprofessional salary (SMI, currently set at 14 payments of 1,000 euros). Until now, this reduction only occurred when the sanctioned party made voluntary payment. The reduction will be 25% when the offender receives between 1.5 and 2.5 times the SMI. In addition, the maximum amounts are reduced for minor and serious offences, which go from 600 to 500 euros in the first case, and from 30,000 to 25,000 euros in the second.

Police training in mediation. An additional provision will force the inclusion in the training plans of the Security Forces modules “on mediation and use of appropriate methods as an alternative way of conflict resolution” so that the dissolution of demonstrations with police charges are the last resort.

And four discrepancies. The six parties have not reached an agreement to reform three articles and one additional provision. Specifically, those referring to the use by the Security Forces of riot control material and, specifically, of rubber balls (article 23); the one that sets the sanctions for lack of respect to the agents (article 37.4); the one that sanctions “disobedience or resistance to the authority or its agents” (article 36.6), and the additional provision that guarantees the rejections, known as hot returns, of migrants at the land borders of Ceuta and Melilla. PSOE, Unidas Podemos and PNV have presented amendments to the first three, which, however, have not convinced the other three formations, which continue to consider them insufficient. On hot returns, the Socialists propose that they be addressed in a future reform of the immigration law, although they admit that at this point in the legislature there is practically no time left to do so.