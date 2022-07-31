Sharjah Public Libraries, affiliated to the Sharjah Book Authority, organized during the month of July 36 events and workshops hosted by its 6 branches in Khorfakkan, Al Dhaid, Wadi Al Helou, Dibba Al Hisn, Kalba and Sharjah, coinciding with the summer vacation, and aimed at providing participants with children, adolescents and over 18 years of age, In addition to the employees of a number of government institutions, a number of parents and the general public, new professional and technical expertise and skills.

Director of Sharjah Public Libraries Department Iman Bouchleibi said: “During the summer vacation, Sharjah Public Libraries adopt an intensive program of activities and events every year, to enhance the role of libraries during the holidays, with the aim of contributing to providing learning opportunities, enabling children, youth, youth and employees to take advantage of their free time and invest the vacation in acquiring New knowledge, and to achieve this goal, Sharjah Libraries were keen to host trainers, experts and specialized writers who presented a summary of their experiences and expertise, and covered various topics that attracted different segments and ages, and this is what we sought when developing a program of activities during this summer.”

As part of the July activities program presented by a number of experts and trainers specialized in various cognitive, professional and scientific fields, the Sharjah Public Library organized 6 events, which included a virtual workshop on journalistic writing in the era of social media, a virtual workshop on spinning in colloquial and classical poetry, and a live workshop for the public. titled “A Statement of the Purpose of Life”, another workshop entitled “Stimulating Mental Intelligence”, a lecture on preparing for summer vacation, and a workshop entitled “The Young Writer” to introduce children to the principles of story writing.

The Khorfakkan Public Library organized 6 events, which included a virtual seminar entitled “Pathological Fear”, a workshop on programming and designing electronic games, a workshop entitled “Learning the principle of functional well-being”, and another virtual about documentary filmmaking, in addition to the children’s reading club, and a dialogue with a writer .

Within the qualitative workshops that targeted employees in a number of government institutions, Dibba Al Hisn Public Library organized 6 events that covered the topics of administrative delegation, 3D printing, strategic financial planning, budget and financial statement analysis, the National Space Strategy 2030, and the emergence of theater between the past and the present, and advanced skills for value added tax.

During its July activities, Al Dhaid Public Library focused on topics that included a discussion of harmful habits that absorb human energy, how to identify the key to happiness and the triangle of superior productivity, an art workshop for children entitled “My story is a bag to make together,” and a self-development workshop entitled “Develop yourself with passion.” , a session on organic fertilizers and their uses, and a virtual workshop entitled “Table Theory to Solve the Problem and Obstacle”.

In turn, the Wadi El-Helou Public Library organized 6 events, including a workshop entitled “Who should I consult”, a workshop for parents entitled “Insight and Learn” on the importance of learning, reading and writing, a session entitled “Job Burning”, a camp for children on learning the fine arts of playing and drawing, and a workshop on Cooking titled “The Little Chef”, a session on the world of metaverses, virtual reality and augmented reality.

Kalba Public Library organized 6 different activities, including a workshop to introduce the secrets of the sea and explore the sea world through the diving profession, a virtual workshop on the art of programming in Scratch language for children, a session entitled “Emirati women stars in the media space”, and a virtual seminar entitled “When food becomes an identity: The cultural dimensions of food”, a session entitled “What would happen if you read every day for an hour”, and a training workshop on the arts of writing entitled “Are you waiting for inspiration to write?”.