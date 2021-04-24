Dubai (Union)

The global artistic charity auction organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in cooperation with Mobi International Auctions, with proceeds going to support the 100 million meals campaign, achieved the largest campaign in the region to feed food in 30 countries in four continents during the holy month of Ramadan, 36.673 million dirhams recorded. Auctions are rare artworks by high-profile artists and personal items from world leaders.

The charitable art auction was a qualitative addition to the efforts of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives in expanding the circle of charitable and humanitarian work, which opens the door to participation for all from various economic, social or cultural circles and from all parts of the world, embodying the values ​​of human solidarity that the UAE has established a sustainable approach to it. In its various humanitarian and relief initiatives.

The artistic charity auction was attended by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority «Dubai Culture», and His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and he also participated in the event of the 100 million auction. Meal Al-Khairy International celebrities and artists such as Sasha Jefri, the author of the painting “The Journey of Humanity”, the largest in the world.

The charity art auction, which was held at the “Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah” in Dubai, yesterday, in cooperation with Mobi International, was attended by a group of pioneers of humanitarian and charitable work in the UAE and the world, as well as cultural and artistic personalities who support humanitarian and charitable initiatives, in practical support for the efforts of the 100 million meals campaign aimed at achieving Feeding food to the needy, and providing food support to those in need in 30 countries around the world.

The charity art auction featured personalities from the global artistic community and business sectors, such as Florian Picasso, the grandson of the Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, Vikram Shroff, CEO of UBL, and entrepreneur Sima Fed, founder and chairperson of the Apparel Group, an expert and a blogger. Cosmetologist Mona Kattan, Marjorie Harvey, wife of international broadcaster Steve Harvey, and German tennis player Boris Franz Becker.

The auction segments were presented by British radio and television presenter Johnny Gold, owner of the “Sun Rise” program on Sky News, and sports news anchor on “BBC 2”, in which the journalist Tom Earckhart, owner of the weekly “The Grill” program spoke on Radio Dubai Eye.

The artistic charity auction also witnessed a live performance by the British artist Sasha Jefri, the owner of the largest painting in the world on canvas entitled “The Journey of Humanity”, registered in the “Guinness World Records”, which he completed in Dubai over a period of eight months during the “Corona” pandemic. $ 62 million last March, and the proceeds were returned to support international charitable organizations, such as “UNICEF” and “Dubai Cares”.

During the charity auction, Sasha Jefri called on both tennis player and coach Boris Becker, Marjorie Harvey, wife of international presenter Steve Harvey and his partner in many charitable works, and British boxer Amir Khan, to place their palm marks on the board “New Hope: Praying a Child.” .

The charity art auction displayed an oil painting on canvas by artist Sasha Jefri, with dimensions of five meters by two and a half meters, which he had completed earlier and formed the road map for his larger painting “The Journey of Humanity” that he accomplished in Dubai.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum signed the painting “The Road to the Journey of Humanity” by Sasha Jefri for the charity auction, while the grandson of the Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, Florian Picasso, put his handprint on the painting during the public auction.

The charity auction also witnessed the presentation of Sasha Jefrey’s painting entitled “A New Hope – A Child’s Prayer”, which depicts the human dream to go up to space and is inspired by the UAE project’s journey to explore Mars “The Probe of Hope”, and bears the signs of the palm of the world figures who support her humanitarian mission, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Maria Bravo and Roger Federer .

The black and white swallow painting was sold by the late South African President Nelson Mandela, which symbolizes the human journey towards liberation, advancement and progress, and its original plan drawn up by Nelson Mandela for this painting, which was also presented at an art charity auction.

Also sold was the painting “Flower and Vase” by the French artist Henri Matisse, in which he depicts the lines of a vase with an oval base and a long delicate neck surrounding an open flower.

During the auction, a collection of rare 23 karat gold medals designed by the Spanish artist Pablo Picasso was purchased, and craftsmen specialized in the manufacture of them in the 1950s were commissioned in the charitable artistic auction. “Calligraphy”, “Jacqueline and the Portrait Uploader”, “Head in a Mask” and the “Fulares” medal.

As for the sketch of “Search in Faces” by the Spanish artist Salvador Dali, which he completed in 1954 with pencil on paper and measures 86.4 cm x 109.2 cm, it was sold during the charity art auction in support of the 100 million meals campaign.

Also sold was the painting “In Front of the House Facing the West” or “The Western House” amid the green nature of contemporary artist David Hockney, which he produced in 2019, and the painting “Mattilo Kevin Droz 2” or “The Sailor” by Hockney in 2009.

The Spanish artist Juan Miro’s painting “Untitled” and his painting “Oazzo” on wood were also sold at auction, with proceeds going to benefit campaigners of 100 million meals.

Reaching those in need

The distribution of food parcels to the beneficiaries of the campaign and the beneficiaries of food support in the fragile and lower-income communities and refugee and IDP camps supported by the campaign had already started with the beginning of the month of Ramadan, to be undertaken by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charitable Foundation, the regional network of food banks, and the food program. Global, to reach the needy, hungry and lower-income families on the four continents covered by the 100 Million Meals campaign.

the mother

The artwork by English artist Henry Moore (1898-1986) entitled “The Mother Carrying Her Child”, which he completed in 1981 and tells about the meanings of motherhood, sacrifice and care, was the last of the exhibits sold for the campaign at auction.

The proceeds of the artistic charity auction in Dubai will go to the “100 million meals campaign” organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in cooperation with the World Food Program, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and the regional network of food banks and humanitarian and charitable institutions operating in 30 countries in Four continents to provide food support to the hungry without distinction of race, religion or geographic region.

The charity art auction coincided with the announcement of the 100 million meals campaign that it had fully achieved its goal during the first ten days, thanks to the donations of individuals and the contributions of businessmen, companies, institutions and economic activities from inside and outside the country to provide the value of 100 million meals in the 30 countries covered by the campaign.

While the 100 Million Meals Campaign continues to receive contributions after fully achieving its goal during the first ten days of it, the public art auction for the 100 Million Meals campaign represented a new addition to the donation channels open to all in the 100 Million Meals Campaign, including the campaign website www.100millionmeals.ae ; Or by contacting the campaign’s call center on the toll-free number 8004999; Or by transferring the amount to the bank account designated for the campaign with Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815201); Or by sending the word “meal” or “meal” in English by SMS to specific numbers displayed on the campaign website, to the “du” or “Etisalat” networks in the UAE.