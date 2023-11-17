Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer

Press Split

Select six correct numbers. This wish came true for a German in today’s Eurojackpot. He won the Eurojackpot.

Hanover – A whopping 36.5 million could be won in today’s Eurojackpot drawing. The winning numbers: 4, 14, 15, 20 and 28. There were also the Euro numbers 7 and 9. These numbers certainly caused cheers from a bettor in Lower Saxony. Because they were his numbers. So he won the jackpot.

There were also several lucky Germans in the second and third prize categories.

The West German Lottery announced the win on Friday evening. In the second prize category, too, there were two Germans among the five winners, including: Picture and the Stuttgart News reported. 354,404.70 euros were distributed here. The winners were one Rhineland-Palatinate, a Schleswig-Holsteiner, two Finns and a Pole.

The Eurojackpot has been won! A German is the lucky winner and is now 36.5 million richer. © (c) Veikkaus / Mari Lehtisalo/Eurojackpot/obs

In the third prize category, six lucky people were able to look forward to 166,556.50 euros each. According to the BZZ, the winners here come from Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Württemberg, Poland and Norway.

This year the Eurojackpot has already been won several times by German players. In September 66 Eurojackpot millions went to NRW and in August A Hesse won the Eurojackpot.(sp)