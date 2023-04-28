The Lega Serie A has announced advances and postponements of the 35th and 36th matchdays. Milan and Inter, who will be on the pitch respectively in La Spezia and at home against Sassuolo between the two matches in the semi-finals of the Champions League, will both play on Saturday 13 May, at 6pm for the Rossoneri and at 8.45pm for the Nerazzurri. Both shifts will be spread over 4 days, from Friday to Monday. The last two days (May 28 and June 3) will be defined later. We will have to take into account any Europa League finalists (May 31 in Budapest), with Juve and Roma still in the running, and the Milanese sure to make it to the Champions League final (June 10 in Istanbul). In addition to the contemporaneity in case of objectives to be achieved.