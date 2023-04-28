Lega Serie A has communicated the dates of the two rounds scheduled for the weekends of 14 and 21 May. Possible further time or date shifts for Rome-Salernitana and Empoli-Juve on the 22nd
The Lega Serie A has announced advances and postponements of the 35th and 36th matchdays. Milan and Inter, who will be on the pitch respectively in La Spezia and at home against Sassuolo between the two matches in the semi-finals of the Champions League, will both play on Saturday 13 May, at 6pm for the Rossoneri and at 8.45pm for the Nerazzurri. Both shifts will be spread over 4 days, from Friday to Monday. The last two days (May 28 and June 3) will be defined later. We will have to take into account any Europa League finalists (May 31 in Budapest), with Juve and Roma still in the running, and the Milanese sure to make it to the Champions League final (June 10 in Istanbul). In addition to the contemporaneity in case of objectives to be achieved.
Friday 12 May
8.45 pm Lazio-Lecce.
Saturday 13th May
3.00 pm Salernitana-Atalanta
18 hours Spezia-Milan
20.45 Inter-Sassuolo
Sunday 14th May
12 noon Verona-Turin
3 pm Fiorentina-Udinese and Monza-Naples
18.00 Bologna-Rome
20.45 Juventus-Cremonese
Monday 15th May
8.45 pm Sampdoria-Empoli
36th day
Friday 19th May
20.45 Sassuolo-Monza
Saturday 20 May
15.00 Cremonese-Bologna
18 Atalanta-Verona
20.45 Milan-Sampdoria
Sunday 21st May
12.30 Lecce-Spezia
3 pm Turin-Fiorentina
18 Naples-Inter
8.45 pm Udinese-Lazio
Monday 22nd May
18.30 Rome-Salernitana (possible transfer at 20.45)
20.45 Empoli-Juventus (possible shift to Tuesday 23, 20.45)
April 28, 2023
