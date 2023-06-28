A census conducted by «Emirates Today» on the continued interaction of institutions and employers of the private sector with the National Program for the Employment and Qualification of Emirati Cadres (Nafis), during the first half of this year, showed a significant increase in the demand for establishments that include 50 or more skilled workers in various fields. On the government employment platform “Nafes”, as partners of the platform, after the new amendment introduced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the mechanism for achieving Emiratisation targets from private sector establishments, which obliges companies to achieve Emiratisation targets of 1% of their total skilled workers every six months, with a total of 2% annually, with fines and contributions collected from non-compliant companies twice a year, the first in July and the second in January.

According to the statistics, the number of employers registered on the employment platform rose until yesterday to 10,311 establishments and establishments, offering thousands of jobs and training opportunities for national cadres in various work sectors, after it was 6,737 registered establishments until the end of last year, with an increase of over the months. The first six of this year, 65.3%, with a total of 3,574 establishments, including 1,811 employers who joined the “Nafes” platform during the first quarter of this year (January-March), while 1,763 employers joined during the second quarter of the year (March-June).

The list of “Nafes Partners” included a large number of international and national companies with multiple branches and diversified activities, specializing in 19 industrial, economic and commercial sectors, including “education, accommodation and food service activities, financial and insurance, construction, waste water and waste management, mining and quarrying, Agriculture, forestry and fishing, human health and social work activities, information and communications, supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, arts, entertainment and recreation, other service activities, public administration and defence, real estate market activities, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, transportation and warehousing, administrative and service activities Support, professional, scientific and technical activities.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation affirmed that it continues to strive to enable the effective national system in shaping the UAE labor market in cooperation with the educational system, the business sector and the government, noting that it is working to enhance the flexibility of the labor market, productivity, transparency and competitiveness through the optimal application of the Federal Decree Law regarding the regulation of labor relations. And the Cabinet’s decision regarding the classification of private sector establishments, and the launch of the new unemployment insurance system.

The Ministry stressed, on its official pages on social media platforms, the importance of cooperation with the private sector, believing in its role as a key partner in development and achieving the goals and directions of the state by improving the business environment and creating an investment climate that encourages investors, entrepreneurs and talented people to work in the Emirates, and strengthening the position of the UAE economy as one of the fastest economies. growth and prosperity in the world, expressing confidence in the cooperation of the private sector and its commitment to the Emiratisation decision system, especially since the negative practices are very limited compared to the percentage and numbers of establishments that have employed citizens according to the Emiratisation goals.

Two paths of localization

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation emphasized that the commitment of employers to interact with Nafes initiatives is ultimately in the interest of private sector companies and their employees, pointing out that there are two paths to support Emiratisation in the private sector, the first by expanding the base of jobs available to citizens in the private sector, The second is to build a safety net that supports the citizen employee in his professional path, as the “Nafes” program encourages citizens of the country to enter the field of the private sector, while benefiting from the largest possible level of government empowerment and support.