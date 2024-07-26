Seize 356 tons of honey produced abroad and passed off as Italian after adding exogenous sugars

For some time now, Italian producers of honey They complain about unfair competition from other countries like China, which produces a lower quality product at extremely low prices. Now crime is also involved.

There Financial Police within the project “Honey 2023“, born thanks to the memorandum of understanding signed between the Department of Masaf Icqrf, Central Inspectorate for the Protection of Quality and Fraud Repression of Agri-food Products and the Yellow Flames, has seized 356 tons of honey irregular for a commercial value of over one million euros.

As reported by IlFattoQuotidiano.it, administrative violations were detected with the seizure of honey from Argentina, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Romania, Spain, Ukraine and Hungary. The product was treated with the addition of exogenous sugars and the use of unauthorised sweeteners. False indications on the origin and the lack of traceability.