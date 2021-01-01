The total number of infected people increased to 1935636 on Friday after 3524 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Maharashtra. The health department gave this information. Further, the department said that after the death of 59 more patients of Kovid-19 during the same period, the number of dead in the state has increased to 49580.

The department said in a statement that after 4279 patients were discharged from the hospital, the total number of people who have been cured in the state has gone up to 1832825. 52084 patients are currently being treated in the state. At the same time, after the arrival of 631 new cases of infection in Mumbai, the total number of infected people increased to 294067. At the same time the death toll rose to 11125 after the death of nine patients due to infection.

In Thane district of Maharashtra, 343 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported, after which the number of infected people increased to 2,43,178. An official gave this information on Friday. He told that these new cases have come up on Thursday.

The death toll rose to 5958 after four more deaths due to infection in the district. The death rate in Thane district is 2.45 percent. He said that 2,33,168 patients have become healthy so far and the rate of recovery is 95.88 percent. The official said that 4,052 patients are under treatment in the district.