Maryam Bukhathamin (Ras Al Khaimah)

Sumaya Abdullah bin Hareb Al Suwaidi, a member of the Federal National Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Educational and Charitable Foundation, confirmed that the campaign launched by the Foundation under the title «Be better than the sending wind» has benefited more than 3521 families so far, which included Mir Ramadan, which It is considered an extension of the series of charitable and humanitarian initiatives and campaigns presented by the Foundation to contribute to the achievement of the wise leadership approach that is known for goodness, generosity, sacrifice, relief for the distressed, helping the needy and all the humanitarian and charitable virtues that have been established as a way of life practiced by the leaders of the country and with a generous and inexhaustible gift by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in support of education, low-income families and people with limited income, and the directives of His Highness to consolidate the rules of charitable and humanitarian work and sustainable community development to achieve positive happiness and tolerance among various segments of society.

She indicated that the foodstuffs were distributed in the form of electronic cards for the purchase of food needs, not to mention food parcels that were distributed within a precise and thoughtful work mechanism consistent with the precautionary measures followed in the country in accordance with the current exceptional circumstances and according to the approved special protocol and the controls and conditions adopted in the state regarding collecting donations and the mechanism for their distribution .

Hareb indicated that the Ramadan campaign included a package of charitable and humanitarian projects, represented by the distribution of Ramadan Mir and the distribution of purchase coupons to meet the needs of 3521 families with limited income throughout the holy month while continuing to receive donations to meet the needs of the largest number of families, with the aim of extending a helping hand and helping these families to ease their burdens. And fulfill their needs during the holy month in a generous donation from philanthropists, makers of hope and people of compassionate hearts. And the “Qur’anic Blessings Competition” and the “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action” competition, not to mention the presentation of a series of Ramadan fatwas throughout the blessed month of Ramadan.

And she continued: “These humanitarian initiatives were not limited to families of students of Sheikh Saud Charitable Schools, but also included the distribution of breakfast meals to hundreds of families according to precautionary measures and measures,” stressing that the Foundation continues to support defaulting students and pay their tuition fees as part of the “Let us help them campaign” to collect donations for a subsidy. These students to complete their educational career.