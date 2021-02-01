The «Winter Mercato» closed its doors today, on 352 new registration, exchange, loan and transfer deals for all clubs in the «professional» at the level of the first team, and the U-21 league, in addition to the first and second classes, in addition to the youth league.

The “Winter Mercato” witnessed the end of Omar Abdel Rahman’s relationship with the Al-Jazira club, and the termination of the “mutual” contract, and “Amouri” was not registered in any of the clubs’ lists, which makes him a free player, who can be joined at any time, during the current month, until next March 2, Provided that it is the new club, it has a vacant place on its list.

The Arab Gulf League witnessed the conclusion of 54 deals, including 19 substitutions, 18 secondments within the country, and 2 transfers within the country, in addition to 15 new deals, and the Under-21 League witnessed the registration of 26 deals, including 7 substitutions, one secondment case within the state, and 2 A transfer within the country, and 16 new deals, while the First Division saw the clubs’ conclusion of 63 deals, in addition to 183 deals concluded by second-division clubs, in a record number and 26 in the Youth League.

Yaqoub Al Ali, the official spokesperson for the Players Status and Transfer Committee, confirmed that all transfers took place in a smooth manner during the “winter mercato”, and “professional” clubs completed the registration and registration procedures sufficiently before the registration door closed, and pointed out that some clubs registered players in the last moments. Including a deal that was registered 60 seconds before the closure of the registration door for one of the second division clubs.