The total number of infected people increased to 19,31,112 on Thursday after 3509 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Maharashtra. The health department gave this information. Further, the department said that after the death of 58 more patients of Kovid-19 during the same period, the number of death-bearers in the state has increased to 49,521.

The department said in a statement that after the release of 3,612 patients from the hospital, the total number of cured people in the state has increased to 18,28,546. The state is currently undergoing treatment for 52,902 patients.

The recovery rate of Kovid-19 in India crosses 96 percent

On the other hand, India has achieved another significant feat in the battle against Kovid-19. The recovery rate for patients has exceeded 96 percent nationally, which is one of the highest recovery rates achieved by any country in the world. The Union Health Ministry told about this on Thursday. “The total number of cured patients has crossed 98.6 lakh (98,60,280), the highest in the world,” the ministry said. The gap between the under-treated cases and cured patients in the country has been widening and has increased to 96,02,624. “

Fall in number of corona patients hospitalized

Meanwhile, the number of cases under treatment has also declined significantly and has come down to 2.57 lakh. The total number of infected cases in the country is 2,57,656, which is just 2.51 percent of the total cases. According to the data updated by the ministry at 8 am on Thursday, the number of infected people has increased to 1,02,66,674 with 21,822 new cases of infection in India in the last 24 hours and 299 deaths due to infection in one day. The death toll has risen to 1,48,738.