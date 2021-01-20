The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 162,945 new examinations had been carried out during the past 24 hours, to discover cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), as it revealed 3,506 new cases of the virus, bringing the total of registered cases to 263,729 cases. The Ministry also announced the death of six infected cases. It also announced the recovery of 3,746 new cases of people infected with the virus. The Ministry announced the provision of 95 thousand and 783 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses that have been provided, as of yesterday, to two million and 161 thousand and 150 doses, and the rate of distribution of the vaccine is 21.85 doses per 100 people.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

