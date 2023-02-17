“In Europe, tumors of the digestive system represent the main cause of mortality: there are in fact about 350,000 deaths a year from colorectal, stomach, liver and pancreatic cancer. In Italy, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer in women ; hepatocellular carcinoma kills 80,000 people every year; over 80% of pancreatic tumors are incurable. These pathologies in Italy are in second place after cardiovascular ones. So prevention is everything”. So Antonio Benedetti, president of the Italian federation of digestive system diseases (Fismad), on the occasion of the conference ‘Digestive cancer screening and prevention strategies: the European project’, promoted in Rome by the Foundation for digestive diseases (Fmd) to illustrate the European recommendations and useful actions to be implemented in Italy so that a healthier lifestyle is promoted and prevention programs are encouraged.

Among the risk factors, he explains to Adnkronos Salute, for liver cancer are “accused an incorrect lifestyle, infections with” hepatitis B and C “Hbv and HCV viruses, alcohol abuse and the syndrome metabolic, i.e. that complex of metabolic alterations which include diabetes, overweight and obesity, hypercholesterolemia and hypertriglyceridemia, factors which are associated with higher cardiovascular mortality, but also with liver tumors”. As far as colorectal cancer is concerned, risk factors are “chronic intestinal diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Particular attention must therefore be given to all patients with these pathologies, in order to prevent cancer colorectal”. Cigarette smoking is the main culprit behind pancreatic cancer, the conference revealed. This is followed by obesity, reduced physical activity, bad eating habits (consumption of alcoholic beverages and saturated fats, and reduced intake of vegetables and fresh fruit) and chronic pancreatitis.

“Certainly to reduce the incidence” of these neoplasms “it is essential to improve screening programs – concludes Benedetti – unfortunately significantly reduced during the years of the pandemic”.