Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers of the dangers of not leaving a sufficient safety distance behind front vehicles, explaining that it recorded 35,73 violations of not leaving a safety distance during the past year.

She stated that failure to leave an adequate safety distance causes traffic accidents that result in human and material losses, appealing to drivers to ensure compliance with traffic laws and regulations to protect themselves and other road users from serious traffic accidents.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police stated that the accident was caused as a result of not leaving an adequate safety distance to which Law No. 5 of 2020 regarding vehicle seizure applies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the value of the vehicle’s seizure is 5000 dirhams, provided that the vehicle is seized until the financial value is paid for dismantling Reservation for a maximum period of three months, and in the event of non-payment of the dues, the vehicle is referred for sale in a public auction, as well as the application of Article 52 of the Traffic Control Rules and Procedures No. 178 of 2017 to violating drivers not to leave an adequate safety distance behind the front vehicles with a fine of 400 dirhams and register Four traffic points for the driver.

She pointed out the risks of some drivers harassing the vehicles driving in front of them and approaching them to a close distance and forcing them to vacate the road for them through the use of reflective lighting and the warning machine constantly, which leads to distracting the focus of the front vehicle driver and doubles the risk of dangerous traffic accidents.

The directorate urged the need to take the necessary preventive measures in changing weather conditions, and leave a greater safety distance between vehicles, especially during low horizontal visibility due to fog, and during rain and water gathering on the roads, which exposes vehicles to slipping and not stopping at the appropriate distance.

She explained that her strategic priority focuses on making the roads safer by applying traffic safety regulations, increasing traffic culture, and reducing the number of accidents that lead to deaths and serious injuries.

Abu Dhabi Police recently broadcasted videos of traffic violations and accidents on the emirate’s roads, through its accounts on social media, with the aim of educating the public about the danger of not leaving a sufficient distance between vehicles on the roads. It indicated that it monitors traffic violations on the roads around the clock to enhance safety, stressing that the violation of “not leaving a safety distance between vehicles” is one of the main causes of traffic accidents on the roads.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

