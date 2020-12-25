Around 35,000 police personnel will be deployed on the streets of Mumbai to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident on New Year’s Eve. An official gave this information on Saturday.The Maharashtra government has already imposed a ban in view of the Kovid-19 pandemic and has imposed night curfew from 11 am to 6 am till 5 January. Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil said that around 35,000 personnel of the Mumbai Police would be on the streets to keep a tight vigil on New Year’s Eve.

The official said that the New Year celebrations could be held before 11 pm in view of the night curfew, but after that strict action would be taken against those who violated the prohibitory orders. He said hotels, restaurants and other establishments have been asked to close their shutters at 11 am and action will be taken against the owners for violating the standards.



Patil said that as per the curfew orders more than five people are not allowed to gather. He said that despite these restrictions, people could gather in small groups of not less than four persons from the evenings in the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu, Gorai and Mud Island areas, but police were not allowed to crowd these places Will give. He said that there will be adequate police protection at these places. Parties are also not allowed on boats and rooftops.

Apart from this, the officer said that anti-tamper teams will be present at various places to prevent incidents of harassment. Another official said that as every year, the traffic police will also campaign against drunk and reckless drivers.