Dagger given by Mussolini to Franco.

The German house Andreas Thies held an auction on Saturday for 587 various military objects: from soldier’s helmets, flags and uniforms to medals and antique weapons. The cheapest, a semi-automatic pistol, sold for 50 euros. The most expensive, which reached 35,000, according to the company, is described in the catalog as a “museum object of goldsmithing that is difficult to overcome and a unique historical relic of the history of Spanish and Italian fascism. A magnificent gift dagger from the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Count Ciano, to General Francisco Franco ”.

The auction house assures that Benito Mussolini’s son-in-law congratulated the dictator “on the occasion of the victory of the Spanish fascists and the allied regimes of Germany and Italy in the Spanish Civil War.” The participation of Italians and Germans was decisive in the victory of the national side, and much more important, in terms of material and men, recalls the historian Ángel Viñas, than that of the international brigades that came to the aid of the Republicans.

Sources close to the Franco family say they have no knowledge of the sale of the dagger. Government sources indicate that to carry out this type of auction, the company has to make sure that the object is authentic and that it is not protected and is exportable. The documentary maker Gregorio Arencibia, who usually dives into this type of auction house to acquire historical documents for the Association for the Historical Memory of Arucas (Canary Islands), regrets that “objects of this type often go on sale,” which in turn judgment “should be in a museum and be part of the National Heritage.”

“There was no control”

The historian Francisco Prado-Villar, whose research has been key in the struggle for the sculptures of the Pórtico de la Gloria in the hands of the Francos, explains that “there was no control over the multiple gifts that were made to the dictator and the people who had that having it was totally coerced by the Regime ”. “There was never an exploration of which gifts he had received as head of state and which ones in a private capacity; everything passed to the family inheritance ”, he adds. A spokesman for the National Heritage confirms that no rule then regulated what to do with the gifts Franco received from institutions or heads of state.

The dagger auctioned by the German house Andreas Thies.

The dagger, “worked in gold” and “with 19 diamonds”, according to the catalog, is engraved with the shields of Italian fascism and the yoke and arrows of the Falange. On the handle it bears the initials FF and one of the sides reads “Generalissimo Franco.” The blue velvet presentation case includes a copper relief depicting Saint George slaying the dragon and a shield with the inscription “Together to win. Madrid, June 10, 1939 ”.

In July of that year, Viñas recalls, “Ciano came to Spain to return a visit that Ramón Serrano Suñer had paid him weeks before,” who had left Cádiz for Naples with the last remaining Italian troops in Spain. The brother-in-law of Carmen Polo, Franco’s wife, deeply admired Mussolini, whom he described in an interview as “one of the few geniuses that history creates every two or three thousand years.” The relationship was more tense with the Spanish dictator, as Viñas points out: “Franco was fed up with Mussolini taking credit for his victories. They were both interested in controlling Morocco and they fought over the war debt because Franco did not want to pay so much ”. Ciano ended up becoming the main critic of Mussolini within the Fascist Council and his father-in-law sentenced him to death in 1944. His son Fabrizio would write years later a book entitled When grandpa shot dad.

From left to right, Serrano Súñer, Franco and Mussolini in Bordighera (Italy), in 1941.

A gift that did reach the State is a spectacular German Mercedes of which only three units were manufactured: one was kept by Hitler and the other two were given to Franco and Mussolini.

The historian Francisco Prado-Vilar, a researcher at the Real Colegio Complutense de Harvard, puts the Pazo de Meirás and the sculptures of maestro Mateo from the Cathedral of Santiago as an example of Franco’s plunder. “If they did that with real estate, what wouldn’t they have done with furniture!” The Provincial Court of A Coruña confirmed last February that the pazo belongs to the State, after the head of the Court of First Instance Marta Canales established for the first time that the sale of the property in 1941 was a “simulation” and therefore void . The same judge had to issue an order to prevent the dictator’s grandchildren from taking anything from the interior until it was examined. The technicians found that several movable property “clearly originated in the Spanish Royal Collections.”

The inventory of documented objects amounts to 697, but Prado-Vilar believes that, except for the statues, the Francos should have taken items of greater value from the pazo than those found. On A people betrayed (Debate), Paul Preston cites the total figure of “4,000 million pesetas, about 24 million euros” currently in gifts to the dictator “without probably including the value of the hundreds of commemorative gold medals that populations and entities from all over Spain and that Dona Carmen had melted down to produce ingots ”. There are the supposed donations, such as the Pazo de Meirás, the gifts sent out of fear or real admiration and the whims of Carmen Polo. “In his apartment there was a room in which the walls were lined, from floor to ceiling, with forty columns of twenty drawers containing a mass of jewels”, Preston collects in the book. The historian remembers the alliance of several jewelers to socialize the losses every time Franco’s wife went to see them. Sometimes it seemed like a jewel and other times, a medieval basin. This happened after a visit to the church of San Xián de Moraime, in Muxía (A Coruña). The lawyer Celso Alcaina claimed them for years.

Upon Franco’s death, Carmen Polo supervised the loading into trucks of “innumerable jewels, antiques, paintings and tapestries to transport them to various family properties or shelters abroad. It is alleged that some priceless objects belonged to the nation, but that there was no surveillance whatsoever from those responsible for National Heritage, ”adds Preston in A people betrayed. The ruling of the Provincial Court of A Coruña that confirmed the ownership of the State over the Pazo de Meirás admits that during the Transition “concessions” were made to Franco’s environment and “generous resignations for the sake of coexistence and democratic normalization.”

The new historical memory law that the Government is preparing includes the commitment to carry out an “audit” on “property plundered” during the Franco regime, without this meaning financial compensation from the Administration. In 1935, Franco received a salary of 2,429.98 pesetas (about 5,300 euros updated) as chief of the General Staff. In 1940 it had the equivalent of 388 million euros today in its accounts.