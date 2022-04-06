Dubai (WAM)

More than 35,000 donors in 3 days via electronic channels were registered by the “Billion Meals” initiative, the largest of its kind in the region to provide food support to the poor and needy, especially vulnerable groups of children, refugees, displaced people and those affected by disasters and crises in 50 countries around the world, with a value of 18 million dirhams.

Within three days of the campaign opening the door for donation on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, contributions continued to support the less fortunate who suffer from hunger and malnutrition around the world at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai «may God protect him». When His Highness announced the new humanitarian initiative, he said that the good of peoples who think of others, and that providing a food safety net for the poor and hungry is a moral responsibility and a humanitarian obligation, while the world is going through challenges in the field of providing food security for humans.

The Billion Meals initiative contributes to achieving the concerted efforts of the largest number of individuals, companies, institutions, businessmen and personalities known for their humanitarian work in order to serve the humanitarian cause and contribute to achieving the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations for the year 2030, especially the seventh goal aimed at eradicating hunger in the world. The broad response to the call of the “Billion Meals” initiative constitutes qualitative support to achieve its goal of making a difference and drawing a smile with one billion meals that will be distributed in 50 countries around the world, in an indication of the sense of human solidarity of the UAE society by contributing to the efforts of international confrontation of humanitarian challenges, and keenness to provide full support for humanitarian issues on Various levels in the region and the world, as a reflection of the culture of giving and generosity inherent in the UAE society and as an extension of the help they provide inside and outside the country. The “One Billion Meals” initiative receives donations through four approved channels, which are the website www.1billionmeals.ae and the bank transfer to the account of the “One Billion Meals” initiative on the approved account number: AE300260001015333439802 at Emirates NBD in UAE dirhams. If you wish to donate one dirham per day to the initiative through a monthly subscription, you can send a text message with the word “Meal” or “Meal” to the number 1020 for users of the “du” network or to the number 1110 for users of the “Etisalat” network.. You can also donate by contacting the The “One Billion Meals” initiative call center is on 8009999. The “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, which organizes the “Billion Meals” initiative, the largest in the region, cooperates to provide relief to the poor and needy.

One million dirhams from “Abu Dhabi Islamic”

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank has announced a donation of one million dirhams to the efforts of the “One Billion Meals” initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, which aims to support the poor and the needy and gather the efforts of the largest number of individuals, companies, institutions, businessmen and personalities known for their humanitarian work in order to provide relief to millions who suffer from hunger or malnutrition. In the 50 countries covered by the initiative.

The Billion Meals initiative, organized by the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, in cooperation with the World Food Program, the Regional Food Banks Network, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the Emirates Food Bank, provides a safety net. Food for the most food insecure in the less fortunate communities.

The donation provided by the bank enables the provision of basic components of basic storable foodstuffs, food parcels or electronic instant vouchers that are distributed directly to the needy in their locations in the communities covered by the initiative.

A spokesman for Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank said: We at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank are pleased to be part of the “Billion Meals” campaign for the holy month of Ramadan this year, and to contribute to extending a helping hand to the needy and needy families, providing them with food support and overcoming the challenge of hunger in the whole world. We are also proud to unite our efforts with the global initiatives of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the concerned authorities to support global efforts to reduce hunger problems in more than 50 countries around the world. We look forward to providing all the necessary support to achieve the vision of our wise leadership in spreading goodness, especially since the initiative coincides with the blessed month of Ramadan, and based on the bank’s keenness to establish the highest standards of social responsibility.

Iftar cannon from Dubai Police

The Ramadan Iftar cannon this year, which is organized by Dubai Police annually throughout the holy month of Ramadan, turns into a humanitarian charity event to celebrate the donors of the “Billion Meals” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE The Ruler of Dubai, may God preserve him, to be the largest humanitarian initiative in the region for the poor and needy around the world, with the aim of feeding food in 50 countries around the world.

Dubai Police, in cooperation with Dubai TV, opens the door for a daily donor of various categories, economic activities and individuals to contribute one million dirhams or more, equivalent to one million meals, during the Iftar cannon segment broadcast by Dubai TV before breakfast during the days of Ramadan, so that the proceeds of the donors’ contributions return to The “Billion Meals” campaign, organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in cooperation with the World Food Program, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Regional Food Banks Network, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Emirates Food Bank, and charitable, humanitarian and social organizations in a number of countries.

The Iftar cannon coincides with this lofty charitable campaign, with what the holy month confirms of the values ​​of righteousness, generosity and charity, and the promotion of the values ​​of compassion, solidarity and sympathy. The donor of one million dirhams or more to the campaign during the live broadcast on the channels of the Dubai Media Corporation, with the aim of linking the Iftar cannon initiative between families and families gathered around the table, in preparation for breakfast, and their brothers in humanity in 50 countries are waiting.

«UAE Talabat»

Talabat, the leading local technology company in the United Arab Emirates, announced its support for the efforts of the “Billion Meals” initiative, the largest of its kind in the region to provide food support to the needy and the poor, by enabling users of its smart application to donate the value of meals through the restaurant. Virtually allotted to support the humanitarian initiative covering 50 countries. Food aid for the needy.

Users of the Talabat application can follow simple steps that enable them to donate a number of meals, starting from 10 dirhams, 50, 100, 300, or 500 dirhams in a safe and easy way to provide meals to the needy, and to contribute to the “Billion Meals” initiative, which is organized by « Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” to support vulnerable groups, including children, refugees, displaced people, and those affected by crises and natural disasters, and to directly reach them in their places of residence