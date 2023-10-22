The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) witnessed a large volunteer presence from hundreds of citizens and residents, to participate in the activities of the “Tarahum for Gaza” campaign, in its third gathering. At the beginning of the day’s work, women had priority in attendance, as they crowded to register and go to help in preparing parcels and baskets of food and health supplies scheduled to be sent to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip.

The turnout of volunteers also doubled in the middle of the day, especially from senior citizens, residents and people of determination, who prepared dozens of aid parcels and baskets, while children decorated the volunteer scene, as many families were keen to take their children to participate in preparing the aid parcels. For his part, Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs of the Emirates Red Crescent, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, confirmed that 3,500 volunteers have been registered to participate in the activities of the second week of the Compassion for Gaza campaign at the ADNEC Center in Abu Dhabi. Al Mansouri stated, in a media statement, that the Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs of the Emirates Red Crescent, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri: The Compassion for Gaza campaign continues indefinitely at the level of the emirates of the country.