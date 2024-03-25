The Sharjah City Municipality has carried out about 3,500 inspection visits to women's beauty centers, men's barbershops, and women's beauty centers since the beginning of the year, to verify their compliance with the facility's health, safety, and general hygiene requirements.

The Director of the Health Control and Safety Department, Jamal Al-Mazmi, confirmed that this campaign reflects the municipality’s keenness to intensify oversight of salons and beauty centers, and to educate their workers about the importance of adhering to health standards and requirements regulating the workflow, in a way that ensures the provision of safe service to the visitors of these establishments, as the municipality has provided a cadre of Those with experience and competence to carry out the supervisory and awareness role, and ensure all requirements and standards approved for service provision.

For her part, Head of the Health Control Department, Ruqaya Ibrahim, stated that the municipality is tightening supervision over men’s barbershops and women’s beauty centers, to ensure full compliance with health standards, and the requirements that follow, including the general cleanliness of the facility, and meeting safety requirements. She noted that the municipality supervises 2,945 barbershops and beauty centers, all of which are subject to strict and intensive supervision, noting that about 3,500 inspection visits have been organized on these facilities since the beginning of this year, during which health standards were audited, appropriate and approved requirements were followed, and administrative and legal measures were taken against them. Transgressions.