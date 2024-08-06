Mexico City.- The five regional chambers of the Electoral Court annulled around 350 voting booths for the election for Federal Deputies and Senate, without this changing the winning candidate.

In total, these chambers received 824 complaints, mainly from the PAN and PRD, whose main argument for the nullity was the poor integration of the polling station officials, the interference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the electoral process, the impact of violence in the elections and the coercion of the vote.

However, the only reason that arose was poor integration, since citizens who were not accredited and were not part of that electoral section were incorporated as officials.

There were at least 110,000 votes in the annulled voting booths.

“(In their trials) they did not provide circumstances regarding the time and place in which organized crime allegedly intervened or acts of violence or pressure were carried out on voters or polling station officials whose results were disputed,” the Toluca Regional Court ruled in an appeal regarding the election in Michoacán.

On August 3, the regional chambers closed the analysis of the appeals, and some parties appealed to the Superior Chamber in yet another attempt to reverse Morena’s victory.

However, in the last two sessions, federal judges have rejected at least a hundred of these reconsideration appeals.

The Superior Chamber has until August 19 to resolve the regional chambers’ complaints, since the Commission on Prerogatives and Political Parties will meet on August 21 to approve the proposal for the distribution of plurinominals, which will be discussed by the General Council two days later.

The Regional Chamber that annulled the most polling stations for improperly entering officials was Xalapa, with 117 polling stations, so this phenomenon occurred more in Campeche, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Veracruz and Yucatán.

This was followed by the Mexico City and Toluca Rooms.[[¡Quitan chapulinesSi nada cambia en los próximos días en la Sala Superior, los partidos de la Coalición Sigamos Haciendo Historia tendrían 256 diputados federales y 64 senadores de mayoría.

Mientras que el PAN, PRI y PRD 42 diputados y 30 senadores; y Movimiento Ciudadano un diputado y dos senadores.

En el 2018, los partidos de la 4T encontraron la fórmula para tener más diputados plurinominales: Morena registró como suyos a candidatos del PT y PVEM, pero argumentó que de las 220 diputaciones que ganó, únicamente 106 eran suyos, por lo que le correspondía un mayor número de plurinominales.

En el 2021, el INE creó la “afiliación efectiva”, a fin de los candidatos ganadores estén con el partido en el que militan.

Con los resultados del 2 de junio, el organismo electoral ya aplicó ese filtro, por lo que detectó que Morena le había “prestado” a sus aliados 21 candidatos ganadores, 17 compitieron con las siglas del PVEM y 4 con el PT.

Así, la bancada guinda pasó de 161 diputados ganados por mayoría a 182.

En el caso de la alianza opositora, únicamente un priista había competido con las siglas del PAN.