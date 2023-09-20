The “Emirates Vision for Jobs” exhibition in Dubai yesterday witnessed a remarkable presence of female job seekers, and it also received a large number of Emirati graduates looking for work or wishing to move to other jobs.

More than 100 entities are participating in the 22nd edition of the exhibition, whose activities will continue until September 21, including 22 government entities within the “Dubai Government” platform, displaying 350 vacancies in various specializations for citizens of both genders seeking work, under the slogan “Sustainable Talents.”

During the first day of the exhibition, the platform supervised by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department witnessed a large turnout of Emirati talents looking to contribute to the process of development and progress witnessed by the UAE.

The Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, visited the platform. During her tour of the platform, she learned about the job and training opportunities provided by government agencies participating in the platform.

Military staff

The Dubai Police General Command participates in the exhibition and offers 150 job vacancies for male and female military personnel.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, inspected the platform of the Dubai Police General Command at the exhibition, and was briefed on the selection and employment procedures at the platform, stressing that the human resources in the Dubai Police keep in mind the implementation of the strategic directions of the UAE and the Dubai government regarding the nationalization of jobs through… A group of programs and projects aimed at attracting Emirati cadres of both genders with competencies and specializations, to be part of the security work system of the Dubai Police, and to participate effectively in serving the nation.

The Director of the General Department of Human Resources, Major General Dr. Saleh Abdullah Murad, stated that the vacancies offered by the Dubai Police General Command include vacancies for a criminal investigator, an assistant patrol officer, a guards employee, and a protection officer, pointing out that the current general application to join the Dubai Police is available in person, and via Dubai Police website ejob.dubaipolice.gov.ae or via the Dubai Police smart application.

Grant programs

During the exhibition, the Emirates Group offers career opportunities in the field of travel and aviation for talented Emiratis of all qualifications, from experienced professionals to graduates and university students. The opportunities include scholarship programs for university graduates, the Junior Pilots Program, the AMEL Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Program, and the Information Technology Scholarship Program.

The Group’s Vice President of Human Resources for Emiratisation and Employee Experience Enhancement Management, Manal Ali Al-Souri, said that the group provides high school graduates with jobs in airport services, call center and cabin crew at Emirates Airlines, in addition to opportunities to register in the SkyCargo Acceleration Program and the Maintenance Supervisor Program. At dnata, adding: “High school graduates can also conduct digital interviews in one of the four interview rooms within the group’s pavilion at the exhibition.”

She pointed out that the group is working on exploring talents for the “postgraduate studies” and “external stations” programs, as well as providing training opportunities for university students in order to learn about the work environment that prepares them to move forward in their career development path, noting that the Emiratization team in the Emirates Group, which He actively participates in various recruitment fairs held across the UAE, aiming to accelerate the process of recruiting national talent by truly communicating with citizens, inspiring them and providing in-depth insight into labor market trends. The Emirates Group’s continued participation in “Roya” is a testament to the importance of the platform in building bridges of opportunity with Emirati citizens looking for work.

This year, the group signed memorandums of understanding with three partners: Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT Dubai), PwC Academy Dubai, and Microsoft, to provide programs that enhance the competitiveness and skills of the country’s citizens in various departments and departments.

The Emirates Group, which is one of the leading organizations and a preferred employer in the United Arab Emirates, includes Emirates Airlines, the largest international airline in the world, serving more than 140 cities, and dnata, the leading global provider of aviation and travel services, with a presence in 38 countries.

Banking sector

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank is also participating in the exhibition, aiming to attract distinguished national cadres and support the UAE government’s efforts to enhance Emiratisation efforts in the banking and financial services sector.

Bushra Al Shehhi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, said: “By participating in the exhibition, we are keen to support the prosperity of the UAE’s economy, and we are proud that the rate of Emiratization at the banking sector level is 45%.”

Last year, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank employed 345 Emirati citizens in a range of important positions at the bank, including senior management positions, which is among the highest rates in the banking sector.

The Chalhoub Group offered 28 vacant jobs during the exhibition, to strengthen its Emirati workforce and further emphasize the company’s firm commitment to promoting a work environment that focuses on individuals. The group provided a number of electronic screens at the exhibition to submit applications for vacant positions through the employment page on the group’s website.

Al Falasi: Preparing the people of the Emirates to fill the jobs of the future

The Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Falasi, affirmed the department’s keenness to qualify Emirati people to fill the jobs of the future, in implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as His Highness believes that “the future It will be for those who can imagine, design and implement it. The future does not wait. The future can be designed and built today.”

Al Falasi added: “The Dubai Government Human Resources Department, in accordance with the leadership’s vision, is focusing its attention on creating the future of Emirati cadres now, and is working to attract Emirati talents and qualify them to lead future government work,” noting that the Emirates Vision Jobs Exhibition represents an important opportunity to identify talents. Citizens of the UAE, and communicating with young Emirati men and women who aspire to contribute to the process of development and progress that the Emirates is witnessing.

He stressed that the Dubai government attaches great importance to the Emiratization file, as it is a national priority that requires concerted and integrated efforts between all parties, and the Dubai Government Human Resources Department continues to invest in young capabilities and energies and work to build a knowledge economy.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department, in cooperation with the Dubai Youth Council, on the sidelines of the current session of the UAE Vision 2023 Careers Exhibition, launched the “Design Your Career Future” project, directed at university graduates and high school students, which allows students to design their career future, their ambition, and their imagination of what they will be like during the years. Next, setting a timeline for their careers starting from this year until 2037.

This project provides information to decision-makers in the department to develop strategies and plans for future jobs and specializations that suit the aspirations of Emirati youth. The department also designed the “Dubai Government Platform” in line with hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which is scheduled to be organized from November 30 to December 12.

• Students design their future careers in the coming years.

• Encouraging citizens to work in the luxury products sector.

• 150 vacancies for male and female military staff in Dubai Police.