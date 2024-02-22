Gaza (Union)

Palestinian medical sources confirmed yesterday that 350,000 patients with chronic diseases in Gaza are without medicine or food, and their lives are in grave danger, as they are not taking medicines and receiving therapeutic doses because they have run out of the stores of the Ministry of Health in Gaza following the closure of the crossings and the continued targeting of hospitals. Providing healthy foods in light of the acute shortage of food and medicine in all areas of the Strip.

Health institutions in the Gaza Strip documented that about 9,000 displaced Palestinians in Gaza were infected with hepatitis, in addition to recording the infection of hundreds of thousands of displaced people, whose number is estimated at about two million in the central and southern Gaza Strip, with various diseases, for which treatment is not available in centers and hospitals. Because about 90 percent of health centres, clinics and hospitals were destroyed and put out of service.

For its part, the Palestinian Red Crescent warned of the danger of famine continuing and spreading in the northern Gaza Strip, where about 400,000 Palestinians are besieged by hunger, due to the Israeli army cutting off all roads and food and medicine supplies from the northern Gaza Strip, which UN aid convoys have not reached since last December. .

In a related context, the United Nations called for action to take the necessary measures before the collapse of public health in the Gaza Strip. Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, confirmed during a press conference that many people in Gaza do not have access to clean water.

He said: Only one of the three water pipelines coming from Israel is currently operating.

The UN spokesman pointed out that 83 percent of groundwater wells in Gaza are out of service, and none of the wastewater treatment facilities are operating.

He stated that the United Nations, along with its partners, repeatedly warns of the horrific effects of poor hygiene conditions and polluted water.

In another context, the Japanese government said that it plans to send additional humanitarian aid worth $32 million to the Gaza Strip.

This came in a speech by Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko, during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.

Kamikawa expressed her deep concern about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, which she described as “critical.”