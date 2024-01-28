The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has awarded a contract for the project to upgrade the current Nol system, which operates with plastic card technology (Card Based Ticketing), to a modern and more advanced system, supported by digital payment technologies for central wallets (Account Based Ticketing), in accordance with international best practices, at a cost Up to 350 million dirhams.

The project is one of the most important outcomes of the Authority’s digital strategic roadmap 2023-2030, which the Authority launched last December, and aims to enhance the Authority’s global leadership in the field of digital transformation based on optimal investment of data and the implementation of a digital infrastructure that is 100% flexible and scalable. Enabling mobility 100% through financial technology.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, said: “The Nol system upgrade project contributes to developing the payment system in public transportation in the Emirate of Dubai, and is an important step to keep pace with the rapid global developments in the field of digital payments and financial technology.” “Which is in line with the government’s directions for the Dubai Cashless Initiative,” he pointed out, “since the launch of the service in 2009, the Authority has issued more than 30 million Nol cards, and the daily rate of use of the card in 2023 has reached approximately 2.5 million payment transactions, with a value exceeding two billion dirhams.” ».

Al Tayer added: “The project contributes to providing a digital payment system that works with central transportation tariff wallet technology, provides seamless integration between means of transportation in Dubai, and achieves many advantages and benefits, as the project contributes to the comprehensive development of the technologies used in payment systems, so that they comply with the highest private standards.” “Electronic and financial security, developing operational aspects, enhancing the use of data generated by the system, in addition to customizing services and products according to customers’ needs.”

He explained that the new system will provide several new features, such as supporting systems for planning trips, booking them and paying for them in advance through smart channels, offering integrated packages with a variety of services, issuing family and group tickets, and paying through smart devices and artificial intelligence technologies using facial fingerprint, etc., in addition to To directly provide information about customers’ account balances, their travel history, ticket prices, and fare value, manage their accounts with ease, control lost cards, and other features.

In the area of ​​electronic security, the new system, according to Al Tayer, contributes to linking all cards issued to individual accounts of customers and accounts of companies and multiple entities for users, thus enhancing the protection of privacy and customer data. At the operational level, the new system will be distinguished by providing multiple features and flexibility in developing operational processes. And monitoring the performance of the system and following up on the requirements of the public transportation network operators in the emirate, in addition to the authority’s plans to achieve integration between the authority’s public means of transportation and the private sector’s payment systems.

The digital payment system, using the Authority’s central wallet technology, will also provide better data analysis and usage patterns based on various data, including trip starting points and destinations, to be used in research and development, expansion operations, anticipating the future, and designing distinguished and new services.

It is worth noting that the Roads and Transport Authority launched the Nol Card on September 9, 2009, coinciding with the opening of the Dubai Metro, and it contributed to facilitating the movement of public transportation users and paying public parking fees in the Emirate of Dubai. In 2017, the Authority expanded the uses of the card. To include payment services in retail stores, and paying entry fees to a number of public and private facilities in Dubai, as part of the Authority’s plans to expand Nol services within its digital strategy.

