Fahad Buhandi (Khor Fakkan)

The Eastern Region Department of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in cooperation with Ali Youssef Saqr, the agricultural guide at the Khor Fakkan Agricultural Veterinary Center, and in cooperation with the competent official government agencies, organized a campaign to clean the tourist mountains in the city of Khor, so it aimed to clean the mountains from tourists’ waste in order to preserve the environment and change the behavior of Individuals, which are consistent with the Ministry’s goals and strategies in supporting the environment and linking it to indicators that serve the community.

The campaign included the area behind the flagpole, and about 350 kilograms of waste were collected, mostly plastic containers for water, drinks and food.

The importance of the environmental clean-up campaign launched by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in the mountains in the city of Khor lies in ridding the mountains of waste, and spreading awareness of the importance of this among members of society, especially since preserving public areas, especially mountainous areas that are frequented by a large number of citizens, residents and tourists. It is a national duty and everyone’s responsibility.

The campaign contributes to enhancing the spirit of environmental citizenship, and spreading the spirit of participation in the cleanliness of tourist areas due to the negative effects resulting from throwing waste in places not designated for it, by increasing awareness of the dangers of pollution and the importance of preserving the cleanliness of the mountain environment, and teaching participants how to maintain a clean environment from Through voluntary participation in cleaning up mountain areas, and raising community awareness of the importance of preserving the natural environment that the UAE enjoys.