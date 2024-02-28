The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced that, during the past year 2023, it received more than 350,645 service requests from its customers, through the various service channels it provides, which include the call center (8006634), the mobile application, the website browser for smart phones, and the website, Customer service, etc.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Ancillary Services Sector in the Ministry, Engineer Fahd Al-Hammadi, said that this number of requests is evidence of customers’ confidence and satisfaction with the level of services provided, and that these processes include inquiries, service requests, and submitting observations and suggestions, indicating that the Ministry has adopted multiple initiatives to improve services. Electronic and facilitating access to information, which contributes to speeding up procedures and reducing the need for field visits. These efforts come within the framework of the Ministry’s commitment to keeping pace with digital transformation and providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of customers.

He added, “The Ministry has strengthened its customer service team and improved its information systems to ensure a quick and effective response. It is also working to develop specialized training programs for its employees, with the aim of raising the level of efficiency and improving the customer experience,” pointing out that the communication system with customers is based on a unified and secure technological structure. Advanced mechanisms ensure transparency and privacy, achieve their satisfaction and happiness, keep pace with future trends, and meet the requirements and directions of the UAE government for future services.

