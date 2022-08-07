Like almost all the most iconic TV series, “Three for three” hides dark secrets, and one of the most scandalous was carried out by lori Loughlin. The remembered aunt “Becky” from fiction even went to prison for a media case of university bribery, although she managed to be released shortly after. Of course, controversy surrounded her image and she added one more stain to the past of “full-house”.

“Three times three”, or “Full house in English”, was released for the first time in 1987. After 8 seasons, its end came in 1995. Photo: composition/diffusion

YOU CAN SEE: Linda Lovelace from “Deep Throat”: the dark story behind her fame as a porn myth

Even so, Loughlin is one of the most remembered stars of the plot, like John stamosthe popular uncle jessie. In this way, according to the Screen Rant portal, both met for the first time in years for a video shared by the actor through his official Instagram account.

According to the report, the meeting between the two artists took place as part of the tour of the Beach Boys. Thus, the clip shows Stamos playing some instruments, while his former co-star shows off dancing in the back. The curious thing is that he did not refer to her colleague by her name, but rather referred to her as “an old friend”.

YOU CAN SEE: “Predator: Prey” via streaming: cast, what it is about, why you should see it and more

What happened to Lori Loughlin?

In 2019, Lori Loughlin shocked the media by an unexpected police investigation. The Los Angeles Times reports that she and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were among a long list of those implicated in college bribery.

The justice determined that they paid large sums of money for their daughters to be included in prestigious universities, by modifying the notes on the admission papers. For this crime, the actress spent a few months in prison and was released on parole, in addition to being forced to pay a fine and serve hours of service.