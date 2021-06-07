There are many worlds in Mexico City, the territory of Diego Armando Maradona’s best feats and the main venue of this World Cup. It has so many colors that it dazzles, so many vertigo that it hurries. It is diverse and it is dispersed. It is a country within the country: according to the 2015 Census, almost nine million people live there, triple the number in our neighbor Uruguay. It seems overwhelming. Maybe it is. There is a certainty that is verified by walking it: football beats as in any corner of the Buenos Aires suburbs or as on the sand of a sunset on a beach in Brazil or as in a street in Montevideo.

There is a stadium full of magic, the Azteca. In that scenario, on June 7 of that 86, Mexico drew 1-1 against Paraguay. Four days earlier, the local team had beaten Belgium 2-1, which would later become a semifinalist and amazement. Luis Flores blew up that packed stadium just three minutes later. But Paraguay, always tenacious, fought to the end and matched it with five minutes remaining. Julio César Romero, Romerito, achieved the tie.

Mexico vs Paraguay, Mexico 86 On June 7, the locals debuted with the Paraguayans. Luis Flores’ goal set the Azteca Stadium on fire, but the Guarani tied with a goal from “Romerito”, Julio César Romero

The brilliant Real Madrid scorer, Hugo Sánchez, was destined to be one of the best figures in the Cup of his country. But that was not his match. Not only did he not convert but he was admonished. Anyway, that late goal had no consequences: in fact, the team that usually dresses in green, after beating Iraq 1-0, finished first in that Group B.

Hugo Sánchez was the best Mexican soccer player of all time. He stood out in the area, for his celebrations, for his acrobatics and for his controversies. It marked an era in the White House. Became the foreigner with the most goals in the history of the Spanish League. Of course, later a certain Lionel Messi would arrive.

Still, now that he no longer plays, Hugo’s name is sitting on the tables and in the bars where football is spoken. He also walks the streets of Madrid, crosses the Puerta de Alcalá, walks along the Paseo de la Castellana even if he lives in another corner of the world, on another continent. He was an acrobat: the immense Chilean goal that converted him to Logroñés, in Chamartín, more than three decades ago, continues to be a place in the memory of any madridista and any soccer player.

Sánchez was a forward who invited literature. Eduardo Galeano once related an anecdote that offers the dimension of the footballer in that always friendly Mexico City, with as many contrasts as crack. It happened to two Mexican journalists, Epi Ibarra and Hernán Vera, they wanted to get to Sarajevo to tell about the War in Yugoslavia in 1992 of pain and dismemberment. A group of soldiers detained them in a hostile way and it seemed that they were going to pay for their audacity with their lives. But not. A magical detail happened. Galeano wrote it: “The condemned had the idea of ​​showing their passports and the officer’s face lit up ‘Mexico!’ -scream-. ‘Hugo Sanchez!’ and he dropped the gun and embraced them. “The Uruguayan writer defined it:” Hugo Sánchez, the key that opened those impossible paths, had achieved universal fame thanks to television, which showed the art of his goals and the somersaults with which he celebrated them. “

The historic Hugo Sánchez put the two to zero with a head The crack of Real Madrid marked the second of Mexico at ´39 for the victory of Mexico 2-1 against Belgium

The Mexican writer Juan Villoro knew Sánchez in detail. For seeing him from the stands and for treating him outside the stadiums. Once, in the pages of the newspaper El País, he portrayed it: “I met Hugo arguing about beds, the center-forward clasped his hands before the absorbed gaze of a hotel receptionist. We had gone to the 2006 World Cup in Germany as commentators and the pentapichichi converted his installation in a small area problem: he spoke to the employee as if he were a referee. The funny thing is that the difficulty amused him. Occupying a position on the pitch means assuming a psychology. Hugo Sánchez appreciates that obstacles exist because he is the only one way to get around them. The epicurean of tangles finds in the slightest position a position for the epic. Hugo ordered a baguette sandwich and they brought him sadly whole wheat bread. His eyes lit up: he could argue with more gestures than words, as if claiming a penalty “.

Hugo was one anxiety after another. On the playing field, where it glowed. And outside, where he embraced controversies at every step.

Hugo Sánchez playing for Real Madrid, celebrates a goal against Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP

Sánchez was also relevant for El Tri, as they say to the Mexican national team. The general numbers qualify his contribution: 29 goals in 58 games; that is to say, the guarantee of a goal every two games. He also won titles: the Concacaf Cup, in 1977 and 1993.

But the World Cups did not make him a hero. In his eight games in three editions, including this one from Mexico, he barely contributed a goal (in 2-1 against Belgium, in Azteca, in this 86), he missed a penalty and even stayed out of the team during the United States 94, for repeated discussions with coach Miguel Mejía Barón.

There was another central character in that Mexican team: that incredible globetrotter Bora Milutinovic, the same one who at the end of the 80s led a handful of games to San Lorenzo. That Serbian, born in Bagina Basta, was in charge of a Mexico that dreamed of the ultimate: to be world champion. It did not succeed. The dream ended in the Quarterfinals.

After having solidly eliminated Bulgaria 2-0 in the Eighths (again in Mexico City), he met West Germany in Monterrey. Even match against a giant, it was a goalless development, a boredom (strange for this World Cup with so many magic). Germany, always Germany, left him out of the penalty shootout. As they say in Mexico, as the walls described by Juan Rulfo in his novel Pedro Páramo might have counted, “We always stay in Rooms“As the journalist Jaime Luna now tells this newspaper from Mexico City:” That is always our stigma. But we were never as close as that time. It was a shame”.