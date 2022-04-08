It has been 35 years since “Married With Children” first aired and introduced audiences to the hilarious Bundy family. The show made its debut on April 5, 1987 and ran for 11 seasons, making it one of the most popular sitcoms on international television.

Thanks to a unique script, quirky characters and a fearless cast, “Married with Children” was an instant classic and redefined what sitcoms were back then. But not everything is rosy around fiction with Ed O’Neill, a letter from a viewer was about to end the show.

The campaign to end “Marriage with Children” that further increased its popularity

With viewers fascinated by her story, everything would change on January 15, 1989 when a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan woman named Terry Rakoltaorganized a campaign against the program after watching episode 6 of season 3 titled “Her cups runneth over”.

Terry Rakolta, harshly criticized Marriage with children – Credit: broadcast

Phrases about women’s lingerie, a half-naked model and the image of an older man in stockings and underwear were included in the episode, elements that provoked their protest and started a boycott against advertisers and the Fox network.

“I didn’t want that kind of stuff to come into my house. Not that I was against it, it was child protection time,” Rakolta told E News at the time.

Over the days, the woman sent a letter to the producer of the show, but did not receive a satisfactory response, so she wrote to the sponsors and achieved media coverage from the press. Although she managed to get Fox to listen to her, among the viewers she achieved the opposite effect, since the rating points of “Married with children” began to increase.

Katey Sagal (Peggy Bundy) herself commented on this on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast in 2021. “We were all stunned. We’d get fan mail saying, ‘My family is like this’ or ‘I live next door to those people.’ It was an incredible and strange moment, since they wanted to censor us and they couldn’t”.

Also, he shared that after Terry Rakolta’s censorship campaign, the woman received a gift every year from the production. “We send her flowers every year. She tried to take us off the air and all she got was putting us at the top of The New York Times most viewed list.. Thanks to her, our audience doubled.”