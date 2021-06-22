It is 35 years of Argentina vs England in the 1986 World Cup and we remember the Argentine XI.
1. Nery pumpido
Nery Pumpido was the goalkeeper of the Argentine team that became champion in Mexico. In that season he played for River Plate. A historical.
two. Oscar Ruggeri
The Bobblehead Ruggeri. An emblem and legend of the Argentina team. The soul of the team and one of the great references. Another who played for River at the time of the World Cup.
3. Jose Luis Brown
The remembered and historic Tata Brown. The one who left a mark on that World Cup for his dedication and sacrifice. The great curiosity is that he emerged as a champion as a free player (Deportivo Español had left him free before the championship begins).
Four. Jose Cuciuffo
The first player of that generation to lose his life. At that time he played in Vélez. He played 6 World Cup games and was a very important piece for the team.
5. Ricardo Giusti
An undisputed one for Carlos Salvador Bilardo. Independent player in 1986. He played every game and every minute in that World Cup, so we can say that he was a key player in achieving the title.
6. Jorge Burruchaga
When you think of the 1986 World Cup, you have to remember Jorge Burruchaga. One of the team’s figures and author of unforgettable goals. Another of those who played all 7 games. At that time he was playing for Nantes in France.
7. Sergio Batista
The Checho. The soul of the midfield. Another of the most important for the coach. He played all the games and was one of the figures. In 1986 he played for Argentinos Juniors, a team in which he debuted and where he is an idol.
8. Hector Enrique
Dear Negro Enrique. He played in River and had the luxury of having been the footballer who gave the pass to Maradona in the previous goal of the century.
9. Julio Olarticoechea
Vasco was a versatile player with a lot of discipline when it came to scoring. Pure claw for the steering wheel, who at that time was playing in Boca after having passed through River.
10. Diego Armando Maradona
The most glorious day of Mararadona’s life. The day of the best goal in the history of the World Cup. The day of God’s hand. The day the world knew his legend. Unforgettable.
eleven. Jorge Valdano
One of the figures of Argentina in the World Cup. He made very important goals and was a fixture in XI. He played for Real Madrid.
