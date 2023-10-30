The 35-year-old son stabs his father and mother. Unfortunately, the 72-year-old man didn’t make it. While the 66-year-old woman is in serious condition. The attacker has already been stopped

The 35-year-old first stabs his father and then his mother. The 72 year old manUnfortunately, He did not make it and lost his life due to serious injuries. There womaninstead, she is hospitalized in serious conditions in hospital. The son who attacked his parents allegedly screamed that it was all their fault. The police then stopped him and he is in hospital guarded by officers. It happened in Nembo, in the province of Bergamo, in Lombardy.

It all happened on the evening of Saturday 28 October, even if the news was only made known now. TO Nembro, in the province of Bergamoaround dinner time, a family was arguing in their house in Via Rossini.

The argument ended in the worst possible way. Matteo Lombardini, the 35-year-old son, picked up a knife and attacked his 72-year-old father Giuseppe and his 66-year-old mother. Unfortunately the man did not make it, while the woman is said to be in serious condition.

THE neighbors, worried about the screams coming from that apartment, immediately raised the alarm. The Carabinieri and 118 health workers promptly reached the house in Via Rossini to rescue the attacked people.

For Giuseppe LombardiniHowever, the rescuers could not help but confirm his death. His wife, however, was transported by ambulance to the nearest hospital. The doctors hospitalized her in very serious conditions. The 66-year-old woman, however, is not in danger of dying.

The doctors also admitted Matteo Lombardini to hospital, guarded by the military. It seems that the 35-year-old attacked his father at the end of a very heated argument. The woman would have tried to defend her husband.

The 35-year-old has mental problems and had already been accused of mistreatment by his parents in the past.